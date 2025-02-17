Unwritten Rules For Avoiding Tourist Trap Restaurants While In Paris

When you hear the words "French food," you probably assume it's delicious. In fact, the "gastronomic meal of the French" was granted a UNESCO nod in 2010 as part of the list of intangible cultural heritages of the world. If you're visiting Paris, you may expect every meal in a restaurant to be spectacular. Of course, as you would in any tourist city, you'll find that some places serve great food, and others are simply tourist traps designed to part visitors from their money for dishes like reheated frozen meals or food prepared somewhere else. However, there are some tricks you can use to ferret out which places are tourist traps and which ones are likely to live up to the reputation of French cuisine.

The first thing to do is to prepare before you go. Of course, you may end up stopping somewhere for a quick bite if you're tired and hungry while sightseeing, but for itinerary items like a restaurant dinner, it's best to plan in advance. Do some research, look at reviews, and also, talk to friends who have been there before. Word of mouth is a reliable way to find good dining spots. In fact, if you speak French or use the Google Translate app, it's worth asking locals where they like to eat. Ask your taxi driver, the person cleaning your hotel room, someone on the plane who lives in France, or even the guard at the Louvre. People often like to share their favorite dining spots. Just be clear that you don't want to eat what you're used to at home.