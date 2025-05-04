The gate pass programs allow you to do more than just accompany your loved one right to the gate or pick them up from one. You can spend some time shopping at airport stores together, or sitting down for one more meal before they leave. (Louis Armstrong International Airport is one of the best U.S. airports for food offerings like Leah's Kitchen and Emeril's Table, so it's doubly worth it there.)

If you want to get a gate pass for yourself to use for a loved one's upcoming flight, check the airport's website or call them to find out the specific requirements. For instance, while Philadelphia International Airport's Wingmate Pass lets you apply ahead of time online (as most do), Detroit Metropolitan Airport only allows you to apply in person at kiosks on the departures level at specific terminals, and it must be used that day. If you're applying for one at Ontario International Airport, you must know the terminal and flight time, and you have to show up with a fully-charged phone and a digital pass only. However, you will always need a government-issued ID, and you can't skip long security lines with TSA PreCheck. Airports cap the pass number differently as well, with some allowing 100 per day, and some only 25. You will also have to go through the TSA security checkpoint.

Note that this is different from the airline passes to accompany minors flying alone and disabled persons to their gates. In that case, you'll also need a government-issued ID and go through security, but you'll get your pass at the ticket counter when you bring them. In this case, call your airline beforehand to double check the necessary steps.