Some Airports Will Now Issue A 'Gate Pass' To Non-Flyers, So Here's How To Request One
If you watch old movies or TV shows and sigh nostalgically for the days when you could take loved ones directly to their gate at the airport, or show up to greet them as they're getting off the plane (think Rachel meeting Ross on "Friends"), you're not alone. Getting to spend a bit of extra time with our friends and family can mean a lot, leading people to utilize helpful tricks like dropping people off at arrivals so they can have a few more minutes of hug time. However, in recent years, some U.S. airports have instituted policies that let you drop people off or pick them up right at the gate with something called a "gate pass." Each participating airport has a different name for its specific program, and different rules around when and how to apply, where you can go, how long you can stay, and what sort of pass you have to have on your person.
Participating airports at the time of this writing include Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), San Antonio International Airport (SAT), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Michigan, Tulsa International Airport (TUL), Ontario International Airport (ONT), Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California, and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP). Although most of these airports are international, you cannot do this for people coming in from other countries, as customs laws prevent it.
How the gate pass systems work
The gate pass programs allow you to do more than just accompany your loved one right to the gate or pick them up from one. You can spend some time shopping at airport stores together, or sitting down for one more meal before they leave. (Louis Armstrong International Airport is one of the best U.S. airports for food offerings like Leah's Kitchen and Emeril's Table, so it's doubly worth it there.)
If you want to get a gate pass for yourself to use for a loved one's upcoming flight, check the airport's website or call them to find out the specific requirements. For instance, while Philadelphia International Airport's Wingmate Pass lets you apply ahead of time online (as most do), Detroit Metropolitan Airport only allows you to apply in person at kiosks on the departures level at specific terminals, and it must be used that day. If you're applying for one at Ontario International Airport, you must know the terminal and flight time, and you have to show up with a fully-charged phone and a digital pass only. However, you will always need a government-issued ID, and you can't skip long security lines with TSA PreCheck. Airports cap the pass number differently as well, with some allowing 100 per day, and some only 25. You will also have to go through the TSA security checkpoint.
Note that this is different from the airline passes to accompany minors flying alone and disabled persons to their gates. In that case, you'll also need a government-issued ID and go through security, but you'll get your pass at the ticket counter when you bring them. In this case, call your airline beforehand to double check the necessary steps.