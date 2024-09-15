The 5 Best Airports In America For Food, According To Reviewers
Being hungry at the airport can be unpleasant. A lack of eateries is a common dilemma and it can be downright expensive to purchase a meal at the airport. Worse still is the fact that airport food is seldomly good, and who wants to start or end a trip with a bad meal? Although you can bring food through TSA and on the plane, the truth of the matter is that most travelers already have enough on their plate and oftentimes don't have the time to pack a meal with them.
However, there's some good news for foodies. Just like how some airlines provide the best in-flight dining experiences in the world, the same can be said about airports. There are several in the United States that are known for their next-level culinary offerings. Islands has narrowed down the five best airports in the country for food using travel publications, awards, and more. So, the next time you plan your vacation, perhaps consider including one of the airports below in your itinerary. Whether the airports take you to your final destination or are just a quick stop on a layover, you'll be sure to indulge in tasty food.
Portland International Airport
Oregon's Portland International Airport (PDX) has previously been recognized as one of the best airports in the country. Undoubtedly, its eatery offerings have contributed to PDX receiving this distinction. For instance, travelers can customize a pie at MOD Pizza. Located at Concourse C, MOD Pizza was included in Yelp's "Best airport food on the heels of holiday travel" blog in 2023. Yelp also featured The Country Cat where the menu includes a fried chicken sandwich, omelets, and grab and go meals. "I travel and eat at airports often, but I've never experienced a fresh meal like the one I had at Country Cat. The ingredients were local farm fresh and cooked perfectly," states one Tripadvisor review.
Burgerville, an eatery local to the Pacific Northwest is also available at PDX. This is your typical fast-food joint selling burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and more. Looking for a healthier option? Check out Evergreens for a hearty salad or wrap. For those with a sweet tooth, there's Blue Star Donuts, named one of the best airport restaurants in the U.S. by the Food Network. The shop is famed for its adventurous donut flavors that include everything from a lemon poppy old-fashioned to blueberry bourbon basil.
All in all, it's easy to see why USA TODAY 10Best, as voted by readers, ranked PDX as number nine out of 10 as one of the airports in the country with the best dining options in 2023. That same year, Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers awards also ranked PDX as the fifth out of 10 best airports in the country for food. Another added bonus for diners at PDX? Portland does not have sales taxes.
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas is ranked as one of the worst in the U.S. However, the same cannot be said about its culinary offerings. In 2024, Skytrax ranked DFW as number six out of 10 for the world's best airport dining experiences. Impressively, this makes it one of the only airports in the country to receive this honor, with the top spots going to Turkey's Istanbul Airport and Singapore's Changi Airport. Likewise, DFW was nominated by voters as one of the best airports for dining on USA TODAY 10Best.
Travelers at DFW are met with a plethora of dining options within the airport's five terminals. This includes Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Dunkin', TGI Fridays, Whataburger, California Pizza Kitchen, Maggiano's Little Italy, and many more. In other words, there's something for everybody at DFW. Travelers craving Southern food can revel in Cajun dishes at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. For a taste of the Lone Star State's famed Tex-Mex cuisine, there's Pappasito's Cantina. Both can be found in Terminal A and Terminal C.
Travelers can even feast on smoked brisket sandwiches (pictured) and more at The Salt Lick BBQ in Terminal A. One Tripadvisor review states, "Finding decent airport food can be a challenge. So unique finds with decent food is a rarity. Enter Salt Lick ... the friendly staff here makes for an excellent overall experience. The BBQ food is very good, and definitely a couple of steps up from typical airport terminal fare." Those who are in a rush can also purchase meals from one of the many Farmer's Fridge vending machines. They offer healthy salads and bowls, amongst other things.
San Francisco International Airport
San Francisco, California is a paradise for foodies. Thus, it might not be surprising to learn that San Francisco International Airport (SFO) also upholds this reputation. In 2023, Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers awards rated SFO as the best airport in the U.S. for food. Then in 2024, the publication's Global Tastemakers ranked the airport number nine out of 10 as one of the top airports for food and drinks. In both instances, Food & Wine mentioned SFO's Napa Farms Market located in Terminal 2 and International Terminal G.
Also featured in Yelp's "Best airport food on the heels of holiday travel," Napa Farms Market offers an array of sandwiches made on Acme Bread, which is local to San Francisco. Clam chowder, bagels, and pizza, are also served. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "An unusual find in an airport – amazing, fresh food choices!" In fact, it appears on Tripadvisor as one of the best restaurants in South San Francisco.
But of course, this is not the only dining option travelers have at SFO. The airport offers a mix of various cuisines and experiences. Sankaku in Terminal 3 is a Japanese eatery serving dishes like chicken teriyaki and udon. In Harvey Milk Terminal 1, there's Amy's Drive Thru and Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine. The former caters to those with plant-based diets and the latter has dishes like chicken adobo and lumpia. Perhaps a delayed flight at SFO would not be the worst thing in the world.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Georgia's capital, Atlanta, is renowned for its soul food. Fortunately, travelers can get their fix for this cuisine at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). For example, Bantam + Biddy in Concourse C offers everything from fried shrimp to roast chicken stew. Chicken + Beer in Concourse D serves fare like biscuit breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits.
However, ATL's most acclaimed restaurant is undoubtedly One Flew South in Concourse E. So what's on the menu? In addition to a wide selection of cocktails, there's unique sushi rolls such as the Cajun roll with shrimp and crawfish salad, collard green ramen (pictured), sandwiches, including the OFS Dirty South, described as a meatloaf sandwich. If that wasn't enough to entice you, the Food Network named One Flew South one of the best airport restaurants in the US. Likewise, in 2024, The Family Vacation Guide, classified One Flew South as the highest rated airport restaurant in the world based on ratings from Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp.
One Yelp reviewer wrote, "I can easily say this is the best meal I've had at an airport. The food is creative and excellently prepared. Service was impeccable." However, ATL has many more eateries to enjoy including Shake Shack, LongHorn Steakhouse, Varasano's Pizzeria, and Chick-fil-A. All things considered, it's little wonder USA TODAY 10Best voters ranked ATL as number four out of 10 as one of the airports in the country with the best dining options. In 2024, Skytrax named ATL as number 10 out of 10 for world's best dining experiences. Likewise, Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers awards also included ATL on their 10 best airports in the country for food list, coming it at number two.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
New Orleans' vibrant nightlife is not the only thing that draws tourists to this mystical city. There's also the wonderful world of Cajun and Creole cuisine for visitors to discover. This culinary journey can begin and end at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). In 2023, USA TODAY 10Best readers voted it as the airport with the best dining options in the country. Likewise, Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers awards placed MSY as the fourth out of 10 best airports in the country for food.
One standout eatery is Leah's Kitchen, lauded by Thrillist as the best restaurant at MSY. Menu items include a shrimp po boy, creole gumbo, fries chicken, and much more. "Leah's Kitchen is one of those exceptions to the rule that all airport food is bad." states a Yelp review. "The food here is delicious and made to order and the focus is on the quality of the ingredients without overdoing it," said another. In 2023, MSY's Emeril's Table was honored as the Best Local-Inspired Restaurant (in its division by the Airport Experience Awards.
Emeril's Table, owned by famed chef Emeril Lagasse, also serves New Orleans-inspired fare such as red beans and rice and crawfish étouffée. Note that the Airport Experience Awards also bestowed MSY as the Airport with the Best Overall Concessions Program in its division.Other highlights at MSY include Cafe du Monde, known for its iconic beignets and MoPho, serving Vietnamese dishes with a New Orleans twist.
Methodology
There are hundreds of airports across the country. With that in mind, our selections above were chosen with the help of rankings from travel publications and websites such as Food & Wine, USA TODAY 10Best, the Food Network, and Thrillist. In addition, accolades presented by Skytrax and the Airport Experience Awards contributed to our decision making, as did reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp. Overall, the above-mentioned airports were chosen because they were continually recognized for a variety of reasons including their wide selection of dining options suited for various appetites and dietary preferences, as well as their dedication to providing travelers with local fare and flavors.