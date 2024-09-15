The 5 Best Airports In America For Food, According To Reviewers

Oregon's Portland International Airport (PDX) has previously been recognized as one of the best airports in the country. Undoubtedly, its eatery offerings have contributed to PDX receiving this distinction. For instance, travelers can customize a pie at MOD Pizza. Located at Concourse C, MOD Pizza was included in Yelp's "Best airport food on the heels of holiday travel" blog in 2023. Yelp also featured The Country Cat where the menu includes a fried chicken sandwich, omelets, and grab and go meals. "I travel and eat at airports often, but I've never experienced a fresh meal like the one I had at Country Cat. The ingredients were local farm fresh and cooked perfectly," states one Tripadvisor review.

Advertisement

Burgerville, an eatery local to the Pacific Northwest is also available at PDX. This is your typical fast-food joint selling burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and more. Looking for a healthier option? Check out Evergreens for a hearty salad or wrap. For those with a sweet tooth, there's Blue Star Donuts, named one of the best airport restaurants in the U.S. by the Food Network. The shop is famed for its adventurous donut flavors that include everything from a lemon poppy old-fashioned to blueberry bourbon basil.

All in all, it's easy to see why USA TODAY 10Best, as voted by readers, ranked PDX as number nine out of 10 as one of the airports in the country with the best dining options in 2023. That same year, Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers awards also ranked PDX as the fifth out of 10 best airports in the country for food. Another added bonus for diners at PDX? Portland does not have sales taxes.

Advertisement