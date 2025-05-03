Is Your Luggage Lock Really TSA-Approved? Here's The Best Way To Find Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People try all sorts of things to keep their checked luggage safe. Some people wrap the entire suitcase in plastic, while others use zip ties to keep their bags closed. However, the best way to secure your luggage and keep it safe from casual thieves is to lock it. You can use any lock you want, but if the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) needs to screen your bag for any reason, they're going to have to open it by any means necessary — agents will cut off the lock or even damage your bag to get it open. The way to avoid this is to use a TSA-approved lock. When you have one of these, it can be opened with a master key, which TSA agents have, as well as security personnel in other countries where TSA locks are approved. After the inspection, they can be closed again and reused. If you want to know if your lock falls into this category, you have to look for the Travel Sentry logo.

Look for a symbol with a red diamond with a white center when buying a lock. It's not mandatory to use these, but they're your best bet to avoid any issues while traveling. Over 75 countries and over 750 airports worldwide have the master key, but you might still encounter some issues while traveling abroad.