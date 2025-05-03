Is Your Luggage Lock Really TSA-Approved? Here's The Best Way To Find Out
People try all sorts of things to keep their checked luggage safe. Some people wrap the entire suitcase in plastic, while others use zip ties to keep their bags closed. However, the best way to secure your luggage and keep it safe from casual thieves is to lock it. You can use any lock you want, but if the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) needs to screen your bag for any reason, they're going to have to open it by any means necessary — agents will cut off the lock or even damage your bag to get it open. The way to avoid this is to use a TSA-approved lock. When you have one of these, it can be opened with a master key, which TSA agents have, as well as security personnel in other countries where TSA locks are approved. After the inspection, they can be closed again and reused. If you want to know if your lock falls into this category, you have to look for the Travel Sentry logo.
Look for a symbol with a red diamond with a white center when buying a lock. It's not mandatory to use these, but they're your best bet to avoid any issues while traveling. Over 75 countries and over 750 airports worldwide have the master key, but you might still encounter some issues while traveling abroad.
TSA-approved locks and carry-on luggage restrictions
There are several styles of TSA-approved locks with the official logo (pictured). Some feature resettable combinations that you can set yourself, like the Forge TSA Approved Cable Luggage Locks. However, if remembering numbers is difficult for you, there are also locks that use a key, such as the Ultra-Secure Dimple Key Travel Locks from the same company. Another option is to purchase luggage straps with a TSA lock; the Travel Inspiria Luggage Strap with TSA Combination Lock even comes in a variety of colors. This may help distinguish your luggage from all the others at baggage claim.
Of course, there is another way to avoid worrying about your luggage when it's out of your hands. You can pack everything in a carry-on so it's always by your side. However, you have to make sure your carry-on bag isn't going to be gate-checked because it doesn't fit the size restrictions. It's always a good idea to check your airline's website to get the most up-to-date carry-on measurements. For example, at the time of this writing, American Airlines has a limit of 22 x 14 x 9 inches, which is also the case for JetBlue and United Airlines, while Southwest's measurements are 24 x 16 x 10 inches. When you measure it, make sure to include handles and wheels. Most airlines have sizers at the airport so you can see if your bag fits. If not, remember that many airports have luggage stores if you need to replace it on the spot.