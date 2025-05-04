Colorado's 'Main Street To The Rockies' Is A Mountain Town With Year-Round Tubing And Cozy Lodging
Nestled high in the Colorado Rockies and just a 90-mile drive from Denver International Airport, Frisco is one of America's most breathtaking mountain towns. Affectionately known as the "Main Street to the Rockies," Frisco's main street is an epicenter of adventure, surrounded by some of Colorado's many world-class ski resorts. And with winter snow tubing at Copper Mountain and summer rafting with Paddle Colorado, the adventures here are guaranteed throughout the year.
The near panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains — including the stunning Tenmile Peak — from Frisco's 2-square-mile downtown area explain the reasoning behind its nickname. The area is lined with vibrant, colorful storefronts, cozy cafes, and easy access to some of Colorado's best recreation. Access to the Peaks and Mount Royal Trails allows hikers to explore jaw-dropping summit views at over 10,000 feet in elevation, all within minutes from downtown Frisco.
Off-season spring and early summer trips to Frisco may mean fewer crowds, but definitely not less adventure. From guided bike tours with Breck Bike Guides to an early-season rafting trip or summer skiing at the A-basin (often open through late May), Frisco is never short on thrilling year-round excursions. Even if you're not up for breaking a sweat, visitors can grab a cup of coffee at Rocky Mountain Coffee Roasters or get lost in a book at Next Page Books, all while feeling immersed in the views of the town's surrounding nature.
Year-round tubing adventures in the heart of Frisco
Winter in Colorado means some of the best skiing and recreation in the country. If you're visiting Frisco in the winter season, Frisco's Adventure Park and Nordic Center offers tubing, hiking, and a great intro skiing and snowboarding experience. The tubing hill at the Frisco Adventure Park sends you gliding down 1,200-foot lanes with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Hour-long reservations are required and are available to the public in the fall. To book a reservation, visit the town's website.
A 30-minute trip from Frisco to Adventure Point at Keystone Ski Resort gives visitors a taste of snow tubing in the summer season. Open in early September through late June, snow tubing at Keystone puts you at a staggering 11,640 feet in elevation with stunning views of the resort's namesake, Keystone Mountain. Tubing is subject to weather and the seasonal snowpack, so it's advised to call Adventure Point to check before reserving.
Tubing on the nearby Colorado River is one of the area's best summer activities, especially if Adventure Point or Frisco Adventure Park are closed for the summer seasons. Turtle Tubing in Gypsum is just an hour away, offering up to three-and-a-half-hour floats for couples, families, or special occasions. The Turtle Bus also offers transportation from Denver, Boulder, Vail, and other locations.
Relax and unwind in Frisco's cozy mountain lodges
After a long day of tubing, rafting, or sightseeing in Frisco, you'll want to relax by a cozy fireplace or retreat and recover for the night. Frisco is packed with rustic mountain inns, charming bed and breakfasts, and even budget hotels with a nightly rate between $85 and $400. The area also has an impressive listing of similarly priced luxury condos, apartments, and guest suites on Airbnb.
Most of Frisco's accommodations are within walking distance of the iconic "Main Street to the Rockies." During the summer season, waterside dining at the Frisco Bay Marina is a must, and a visit to the Frisco Historic Park & Museum will shed light on the history of this quaint little town. Cozy, picturesque spots like the Frisco Lodge Bed and Breakfast or Frisco Inn on Galena and even luxury ski resorts like the nearby Copper Mountain or Breckenridge assure endless lodging options for every traveler.
Even if you're not planning on resting your eyes in Frisco, the neighboring Breckenridge area offers multiple vacation packages at various resorts and hotels. Nearby Keystone and Dillon also offer budget and luxury accommodations, and Silverthorne has access to Frisco's surrounding resorts. No matter where you stay in Frisco or its neighboring destinations, lodging is more than just a place to rest; it's part of the full, relaxing Colorado mountain experience.