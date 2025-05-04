Nestled high in the Colorado Rockies and just a 90-mile drive from Denver International Airport, Frisco is one of America's most breathtaking mountain towns. Affectionately known as the "Main Street to the Rockies," Frisco's main street is an epicenter of adventure, surrounded by some of Colorado's many world-class ski resorts. And with winter snow tubing at Copper Mountain and summer rafting with Paddle Colorado, the adventures here are guaranteed throughout the year.

The near panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains — including the stunning Tenmile Peak — from Frisco's 2-square-mile downtown area explain the reasoning behind its nickname. The area is lined with vibrant, colorful storefronts, cozy cafes, and easy access to some of Colorado's best recreation. Access to the Peaks and Mount Royal Trails allows hikers to explore jaw-dropping summit views at over 10,000 feet in elevation, all within minutes from downtown Frisco.

Off-season spring and early summer trips to Frisco may mean fewer crowds, but definitely not less adventure. From guided bike tours with Breck Bike Guides to an early-season rafting trip or summer skiing at the A-basin (often open through late May), Frisco is never short on thrilling year-round excursions. Even if you're not up for breaking a sweat, visitors can grab a cup of coffee at Rocky Mountain Coffee Roasters or get lost in a book at Next Page Books, all while feeling immersed in the views of the town's surrounding nature.