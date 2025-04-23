A Colorado Town Situated Between 3 Mountain Resorts Provides A Scenic Basecamp Where Art Meets Adventure
Colorado is filled with world-class ski resorts, including a ski town that has produced more Winter Olympians than any other in the country. But, oddly enough, if you're looking to enjoy multiple mountain resorts in a single trip, you'll want to find lodging in a town that has no ski resort of its own — Silverthorne. Despite lacking an in-town resort, Silverthorne is ideally located for quick access to premier destinations like Keystone, Breckenridge, and Copper Mountain. All are less than 30 minutes away, and you're even within striking distance of others like Arapahoe Basin, Vail, Loveland Ski Area, and the beginner-friendly Frisco Adventure Park.
While these resorts don't offer year-round skiing, many of them transform into epic outdoor playgrounds in the summer. From biking and kayaking to golfing and shopping, Silverthorne puts you at the center of it all. There's also plenty to do in and around Silverthorne itself. The presence of nearby Dillon Reservoir gives you a dramatic background for all sorts of watersports, while a bike path around its perimeter makes for a scenic bike ride. Toss in a variety of public art displays and an event calendar filled with year-round festivities, and Silverthorne becomes a premier mountain hub for your next elevated adventure.
Silverthorne is close to Colorado's best resorts
Keystone, Breckenridge, and Copper Mountain — all are easy to reach when staying in Silverthorne. The town itself is located off Interstate 70, an hour west of Denver, so it's not too challenging to reach if you're flying in from out of state. Once here, you'll have plenty of adventures at your fingertips, though most people will find Breckenridge to be an excellent introduction to the area.
Breckenridge is an easy 14-mile drive from Silverthorne. It offers a thriving downtown district and a gondola that takes you right to the resort and its slopes, and you'll get views similar to those of a year-round destination deep in the Rocky Mountains. Winters feature some of the best skiing in Colorado, while summers transform the resort town into a mountain biking paradise. Copper Mountain is another great place for adrenaline junkies seeking summer fun, thanks to mountain bike trails, go karts, and an outdoor ninja obstacle course.
If you're interested in golf, check out Keystone in the warm summer months. Along with downhill biking trails and a bunch of family-friendly activities in River Run Village, you can hit the links a The River Course and Keystone Ranch — both of which are buried in the heart of Summit County. Beyond ski towns and mountain resorts, Silverthorne is near Colorado's oldest lake and western gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. Winter activities here include snowmobiling and ice fishing, while summer activities include boating, swimming, and hiking. Give it a look if you want a rustic alternative to luxurious ski resorts. Staying in Silverthorne means you don't have to choose between all these options — as they're all close to town, you can explore a new destination every single day.
Art and the great outdoors in Silverthorne
It's tempting to spend every minute of your getaway exploring the mountain resorts around Silverthorne, but make sure to save a bit of time for Silverthorne itself. If you're interested in seeing the artistic side of town, venture out on the Walking Art Tour. Winding along the Blue River Trail, you'll enjoy a series of murals, sculptures, and other exhibits spanning a multitude of styles. The walk is quite scenic, as it takes you along the banks of the river while also leading towards places like Bluebird Market, the recreation center, and the Wildflower Nature School. For even more art and performances, check out the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center — with three performance spaces and art exhibition areas, there's always something inspiring within its walls.
To enjoy the fresh mountain air and the surrounding Rockies, head over to Dillon Reservoir. You can pick up a paddleboard or kayak rental from Stand Up Paddle Colorado, and it's one of the best ways to enjoy the stunning mountains encircling Silverthorne and the neighboring towns of Dillon and Frisco. Alternatively, you can grab a bike rental from Pioneer Sports and ride the Dillon Reservoir Loop. Consider getting an e-bike, as the 18.3-mile trek climbs over 1,000 feet. Unless you're an avid cyclist, it's not an easy ride (but it's well worth the effort).
Also nearby is the Sapphire Point Overlook. Rising above Dillon Reservoir, you'll get expansive views of both the water and the Rockies. Other scenic spots include the relaxing Lily Pad Lake and the green space of Rainbow Park. Keep in mind that roads and pathways can be icy during cold weather, so drive (and hike) with caution, and always follow Leave No Trace principles.