A Colorado Town Situated Between 3 Mountain Resorts Provides A Scenic Basecamp Where Art Meets Adventure

Keystone, Breckenridge, and Copper Mountain — all are easy to reach when staying in Silverthorne. The town itself is located off Interstate 70, an hour west of Denver, so it's not too challenging to reach if you're flying in from out of state. Once here, you'll have plenty of adventures at your fingertips, though most people will find Breckenridge to be an excellent introduction to the area.

Breckenridge is an easy 14-mile drive from Silverthorne. It offers a thriving downtown district and a gondola that takes you right to the resort and its slopes, and you'll get views similar to those of a year-round destination deep in the Rocky Mountains. Winters feature some of the best skiing in Colorado, while summers transform the resort town into a mountain biking paradise. Copper Mountain is another great place for adrenaline junkies seeking summer fun, thanks to mountain bike trails, go karts, and an outdoor ninja obstacle course.

If you're interested in golf, check out Keystone in the warm summer months. Along with downhill biking trails and a bunch of family-friendly activities in River Run Village, you can hit the links a The River Course and Keystone Ranch — both of which are buried in the heart of Summit County. Beyond ski towns and mountain resorts, Silverthorne is near Colorado's oldest lake and western gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. Winter activities here include snowmobiling and ice fishing, while summer activities include boating, swimming, and hiking. Give it a look if you want a rustic alternative to luxurious ski resorts. Staying in Silverthorne means you don't have to choose between all these options — as they're all close to town, you can explore a new destination every single day.