The Most Breathtaking And Lively Mountain Towns Across America, According To Reddit
From the Appalachian Mountains on the east coast to the Sierra Nevadas in the west, there are more than 200 mountain ranges across the United States, in all shapes and sizes. Nestled among these thousands of mountainous miles are some of the most enchanting towns in the entire country. These communities are rich in outdoor adventures, interesting activities, charming eateries, welcoming locals, and of course, mind-blowing landscapes. They're the perfect combination of peaceful nature mixed with an entertaining atmosphere.
With such a delightful setting, these places can make the perfect destination for a family vacation or romantic getaway into nature. However, there are many options when it comes to U.S. mountain towns, and not all of them are created equal. That's why the Islands team decided to dig deep and lean on the insight of real visitors and locals on Reddit to determine the very best towns tucked away in the American hillsides. Get ready to find your next vacation venue out in the mountains.
Copper Harbor, Michigan
Everyone knows Michigan for their famous lakes, but there is quite a bit of mountain territory to explore across the state as well. Just look at the gorgeous 1344-foot-high Brockway Mountain right on the banks of Lake Superior. This exact area is home to an underrated Michigan town called Copper Harbor.
This tiny municipality on the Keweenaw Peninsula has a population of just 135 residents, but it has way more fans than that. As one person in r/Michigan gushed, "Copper Harbor is not just my favorite place in MI, it's my favorite place in the world. I'd move there in a heartbeat if I could." What inspires such a rave review of this mountain town from former visitors? Well, despite its small size, there is a bounty of fun things to do around Copper Harbor besides appreciating the stunning surroundings that make it quite the lively destination. There are 37 miles of free mountain biking trails that weave through the area, many of which are suitable for children.
You can take advantage of the prime location near Lake Superior by paddling a kayak out on the water or joining a sunset cruise. Visitors who prefer to just relax in nature will be thrilled to find that Copper Harbor has some of the clearest skies for stargazing, thanks to the lack of light pollution. DarkSky International even officially deemed part of the county as the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park in 2021 for its exceptional views of the twinkling stars. There will be plenty of things to keep you busy in Copper Harbor even if you're visiting Michigan in the winter, such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.
Stowe, Vermont
Many travelers assume that you can only find world-class winter sports in places like Colorado, however, Vermont is actually a state with some of the best skiing in the U.S. Out of all of Vermont's many enticing destinations, Stowe is the ultimate spot for skiers and snowboarders. With 116 ski trails at Stowe Mountain Resort, anyone from professionals to novices can get a kick out of this town's runs, and there are lots of places to rent gear if it's your first time. One Redditor in r/icecoast recommended "Avoid renting at the resort, unless you think you'll be swapping a bunch and need the shop close by. Pinnacle, AJ's, and Mountain Ops on route 108 all offer rentals, and they will all be substantially cheaper than the resort."
When you've exhausted yourself from hitting the slopes all day, there are lots of welcoming breweries and restaurants around Stowe where you can recharge. Someone in r/vermont urged visitors to grab a beer from von Trapp Brewery & Bierhall, stating, "Check out the Bierhall at Trapp's. Casual good food, great view." Another individual in r/vermont said they love dining at Whip Bar & Grill, specifically to indulge in their delicious sac de bon-bon signature dessert.
Taos, New Mexico
Located at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains,Taos is bubbling over with historic charm. With more than a century worth of history in Taos, there are quite a few intriguing sites to discover around this friendly little New Mexico community. For instance, the UNESCO-listed Taos Pueblo is a living Native American collective and official National Historic Landmark known for its distinctive adobe houses that have been lived in since before Columbus came to America. There are also several museums to help you get into the town's artsy history, including the Taos Art Museum, the Harwood Museum of Art, and the Millicent Rogers Museum.
After familiarizing yourself with Taos' backstory, get in touch with your body at one of the community's yoga studios. One individual in r/taos shared, "I second Joy Yoga and Taos Spa. They both offer some really good classes and great community." These sorts of programs can enable you to make fast friends if you're traveling alone as well.
If you have a car at your disposal, one Redditor suggests doing a mini road trip around the area. They wrote in r/NewMexico "The 'Enchanted Circle' is a great drive from Taos > Cuesta > Red River > Eagle Nest > Angel Fire > Taos. Great way to see a lot of our high country and cool mountain towns in a day. Also if you start in Taos early you can get breakfast at Michael's Kitchen- IMO one of the best restaurants NM has to offer." This is an excellent way to explore the stunning environment for people who don't want to drain themselves with too much physical activity.
Telluride, Colorado
The mesmerizing township of Telluride is a famous U.S. mountain community and one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Situated in the belly of the towering San Juan Mountains, Telluride started as a remote destination for mining back in the 1800s before evolving into the adorable village it is today with the help of the railroad system. These days, the town is a hotspot for all things outdoor adventure, no matter what season you're visiting.
As one person described in r/TellurideColorado, "The summers are absolutely magical. There are wildflowers everywhere and concerts all the time that you can hear from anywhere in town. Everyone's out walking around and once you start meeting people you'll be able to wake up with no plans and end up having one of the best days of your life because you ran into someone you kind of know and they invited you to hang out." The social atmosphere is equally as apparent during the winter with opportunities for skiing, ice skating, fat biking, and sledding. The slopes are so incredible that Telluride Ski Resort was even ranked as the number one best ski resort in North America by On The Snow.
Helen, Georgia
Did you know that you can experience the magic of Germany without ever leaving the United States? All you have to do is make a pilgrimage out to Helen, Georgia, to get a dose of that lovable European charm. This town in the Blue Ridge Mountains only encompasses a mere two square miles and has just 642 people living there. Yet, it manages to fill every inch of that space with beautiful architecture and entertaining things to do for visitors.
One person in r/Georgia described Helen by saying, "Its a cute town and lots of great hiking/exploring in the area. The shops are cool and you'll see a ton of folks in a great mood." If you're hoping to have a romantic romp in Helen with your significant other, embark on a wine tasting tour around the town's many alluring vineyards like Habersham Winery and Creekstone Winery and Vineyard. There are just as many activities for families with children as well, such as the Alpine Express train, the Mini Golf Village, and the memorable Cabbage Patch Kids Babyland General Hospital.
Helen also hosts a bunch of fun events throughout the year. It is considered one of the most jolly destinations to celebrate Christmas in America. Plus, the town has been putting on epic Oktoberfest festivities for over 55 years, which really intensifies the European-esque vibe.
Lake Placid, New York
New York offers a range of tempting mountain towns to explore, but Lake Placid still rises to the top as one of the very best. One person in r/Adirondacks described it by stating, "I love lake placid. Such a gorgeous spot. I like that you can visit it in all 4 seasons and have a different experience." This town tucked away in the majestic Adirondack Mountains is right on the shores of both the actual Lake Placid and Mirror Lake, providing lots of activities on the water throughout the whole year.
During the summer, you have boat rentals, kayaking, and rafting. In the winter, there is the thrilling 30-foot Lake Placid toboggan chute, dog sled tours across Mirror Lake, and ice skating in the place where the Olympic Games were hosted twice. The autumn foliage is also quite exceptional around Lake Placid from September to October. A traveler in r/Adirondacks was so enamored with the fall leaves in Lake Placid that they said, "The last time I was in the peaks around mid-October I hiked Big Slide and the colors were so intense my vision has yet to recover."
Sandpoint, Idaho
Can't decide whether you want a lakeside trip or an escape into the mountains? The town of Sandpoint might be able to solve that dilemma for you. This little Idaho city is enveloped by both a tranquil lake and lofty mountains, making it a prime destination for all sorts of outdoorsy folk.
The nearby Cabinet and Selkirk Mountain ranges supply hiking and biking trails at varying degrees of difficulty. Someone in r/Sandpoint advised, " I like to start at Green Bay, hike to Mineral Point, wide elevated views of Lake Pend Oreille there, then hike back to Green Bay." Sandpoint also happens to be right on the banks of the enormous Lake Pend Oreille, where visitors can go fishing for rainbow trout and bass, dive in for a swim, or take a boat out on the water.
Sandpoint's impressive culinary and music scene is well worth your time, too. As one person in r/Idaho recommended, "Check out Second Avenue Pizza if you like generous portions. Joels is a good taqueria. There is a food trailer court across from the farmers market that has good Korean, street tacos, Thai and more." On the tunes front, locals encourage visitors to catch a live performance at The Hive or Eichardt's pub.
Homer, Alaska
Spending time in Homer takes your mountain trip from a simple vacation to a full-blown adventure. This Alaskan town has the Kachemak Bay to one side and the snow-topped Kenai Mountains to the other. Fishing and charter boats are a huge thing in the area (it's even considered the "halibut capital" of Alaska!), but there is much more to keep yourself entertained than just that. Its remote setting provides visitors with unique experiences that they can't get in other U.S. mountain towns.
A big one is the abundance of wildlife in their natural habitat. It's possible to spot all types of species in Homer, from bald eagles and sea otters to harbor seals and Steller sea lions. You can increase your chances of seeing these creatures by joining a local tour, such as the Rainbow Tours Ferry. One user in r/alaska shared, "I found the Rainbow Tours ferry to Seldovia to be reasonably priced and well worth the trip. Probably the most cost effective way to get on the water to see wildlife and get a mini tour of the bay."
There is a flourishing art scene to wander around Homer, too. The town even has a street called Gallery Row that's lined with stores all within walking distance from each other, where you can simply appreciate or even purchase local artists' work. Another individual in r/alaska suggested "Norman Lowell Art Gallery. Art Shop Gallery. There's so many galleries but these are my favorite."
Livingston, Montana
Livingston is bordered by not one, not two, but three distinct mountain ranges. These include the Bridger Mountains, the Gallatin Mountains, and the Absaroka Mountains. To add to the allure, it's one of the most fun and unique towns to stay near a national park because it is fairly close to the entrance of Yellowstone. An individual in r/yellowstone broke down how you can check out many iconic Yellowstone features from Livingston by car, stating, "South and Central days are all about driving and seeing amazing features. These are full days, but worth it. If you can leave Livingston about 7:00 AM, you will be ahead of everyone."
While all the natural attractions around are definitely a major bonus of staying here, it can be just as nice to stick around the town. They've cultivated this western feel within Livingston that makes it a very enjoyable destination for families with young children. Even though it gives the impression of walking through the wild west, it still has all the creature comforts you need to feel at home, like top-notch accommodations, art galleries, and a solid boutique shopping scene. The town's eclectic restaurants are also incredible, with one person in r/LivingstonMT recommending,g "If you want something that you don't get most places, try Campione in Livingston. It's at Main and Callendar. Call ahead for reservations (a couple weeks in advance) or you won't get in. They've been open just a few years and have received quite a bit of press. They specialize in Roman street food and it's a great dining experience."
Idyllwild, California
If you're in the mood for a quirky California mountain town that's spilling over with personality, Idyllwild is going to put a giant smile on your face. The rustic community is hidden away up in the San Jacinto Mountains, the second-highest range in Southern California. This family-friendly town is an excellent way to introduce young children to the joys of Mother Nature. As one Redditor explained in r/SanDiegan, "If the kids are hiking age, the Ernie Maxwell trail is easy and very scenic. There are also some short and pretty walks near town to Strawberry Creek. Second the brewpub recommendation, this is a great place for families. Idyllwild Park is in the center of town and is surrounded by great shops and cafes. Idyllwild Gardens is always fun to check out."
It's even possible to camp out in the 202 acres of Idyllwild Park if you want to extend the woodsy fun overnight. Alternatively, you can roam the area's lush nature trails on horseback or a mountain bike. Once you've gotten a taste for the brilliant nature, there is a selection of great independent shops around Idyllwild. For example, another visitor in r/SanDiegan had a blast decorating pottery at Earth N Fire.
Gorham, New Hampshire
Settled in the vast expanse of the White Mountains is a quaint town on the northern part of the Presidential Range called Gorham. This beloved village with a little over 2,000 residents is ideal for people who want to hunker down in the winter and delve into all the region's snowy activities. For instance, it's a fantastic place for snowmobiling and riding ATVs with one person in r/snowmobiling describing "Gorham and north has great trails." There are also hundreds of hiking trails that can be traversed anytime, from winter to summer.
If you want to learn a bit more about the town or have an interest in trains, check out the Gorham Historical Society. It has an informative museum covering it all that's completely free to visit (although donations are welcome!). All in all, Gorham is one of the more peaceful, less touristy U.S. mountain towns that can help you truly escape from all the chaos of bigger cities.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Pump a little adrenaline into your mountain holiday by getting to know the chilling haunted history of Eureka Springs in Arkansas. This Ozark Mountains town has been around for well over a century, and it's famed for having one of the most haunted destinations in the world: the Crescent Hotel. Visitors have claimed to come across apparitions of a man in Victorian garb, had their room cleaned by a ghostly housekeeper, and witnessed things moving around on their own at this lodging. These stories have some real legs to them because almost 20 different paranormal television shows have come to the Crescent to investigate.
People get a kick out of probing Eureka Springs' haunted atmosphere for themselves, and there are plenty of exceptional tours that can guide you through it. One participant shared their enthusiasm for the activity in r/Arkansas, exclaiming, "Ghost tour!!! I came here to say this! We have gone twice plus took family when we were all in Arkansas for wedding they loved it too!!" Even if you're not a fan of the spooky stuff, you can still appreciate the impressive Victorian architecture, go zip-lining through the mountainous scenery, or party it up in the town's surprisingly lively nightlife scene. As one person in r/eurekasprings put it plainly, "If I lived in Eureka Springs I don't think I could ever tire of the way the natural beauty and architecture/makeup of the town blend into one another."
Methodology
The Islands team crafted this article through a three-step process. First, we catalogued a list of U.S. mountain towns in various states across the country. This was followed by a deep-dive on Reddit posts that were a maximum of two years old to determine which of these towns had the most enthusiastic fans. We used this data to narrow down a final list of the top 12 mountain towns in the United States and then conducted further research to illuminate the best things to do around these areas based on the recommendations from real locals and visitors.