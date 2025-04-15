The Most Breathtaking And Lively Mountain Towns Across America, According To Reddit

Everyone knows Michigan for their famous lakes, but there is quite a bit of mountain territory to explore across the state as well. Just look at the gorgeous 1344-foot-high Brockway Mountain right on the banks of Lake Superior. This exact area is home to an underrated Michigan town called Copper Harbor.

This tiny municipality on the Keweenaw Peninsula has a population of just 135 residents, but it has way more fans than that. As one person in r/Michigan gushed, "Copper Harbor is not just my favorite place in MI, it's my favorite place in the world. I'd move there in a heartbeat if I could." What inspires such a rave review of this mountain town from former visitors? Well, despite its small size, there is a bounty of fun things to do around Copper Harbor besides appreciating the stunning surroundings that make it quite the lively destination. There are 37 miles of free mountain biking trails that weave through the area, many of which are suitable for children.

You can take advantage of the prime location near Lake Superior by paddling a kayak out on the water or joining a sunset cruise. Visitors who prefer to just relax in nature will be thrilled to find that Copper Harbor has some of the clearest skies for stargazing, thanks to the lack of light pollution. DarkSky International even officially deemed part of the county as the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park in 2021 for its exceptional views of the twinkling stars. There will be plenty of things to keep you busy in Copper Harbor even if you're visiting Michigan in the winter, such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.