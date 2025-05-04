A Stunning Washington Island In The Columbia River Features A Picturesque Promenade And Waterfront Inn

To reach Clover Island, you can drive, walk, or ride a bike across North Clover Island Drive, the only road to and from the island over the Columbia River. Once you've arrived, you might want to visit its lighthouse, the first of its kind built in America since 1962 and the newest in the state. Admire serene views of the river from the 62-foot-high viewpoint (for views nearly twice as high, you'll have to check out California's Point Arena Lighthouse).

Stroll along the Clover Island Riverwalk to take in an impressive display of 16 public art installations among green spaces and gardens. From decorated utility boxes, shipping containers, and bus stops, to original statues, Indigenous tribes-inspired metal sculptures, murals, and more, the island is teeming with innovative creations in a veritable open-air gallery. The Riverwalk is also a perfect starting point to discover the Sacagawea Heritage Trail, a scenic 23-mile walking and cycling path named after the woman who famously traveled with the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

After all the sightseeing and hiking, sample some local libations with a stop at the award-winning Ice Harbor Brewery, where customers praise its expansive selection of local microbrewed beers. Alternatively, go all in for fine dining at Cedars at Pier One. One guest described the experience on Tripadvisor, "The food was phenomenal – nothing frozen – house battered fish, house battered onion rings, and they actually know what a rare steak is." Either way, you'll get an authentic taste of regional cuisine.