A Stunning Washington Island In The Columbia River Features A Picturesque Promenade And Waterfront Inn
Washington state's riverfront city, Kennewick, has become a hub for travelers looking to discover the region's wines and water sports since its founding in 1884. On the banks of the Columbia River, its up-and-coming Historic Waterfront was once a site for barge construction. Since 2005, after undergoing significant redevelopment of its shoreline, it's become a cultural destination unto itself, one that just might rival the state's other, more famous, charming maritime town, Gig Harbor. The Port of Kennewick's stunning islet, Clover Island, has been a part of this urbanization, and it's a place you won't want to miss.
With sweeping riparian vistas and everything any traveler might need to feel at home, the small but plentiful Clover Island offers a variety of sightseeing opportunities and outdoor activities to keep you entertained and exploring for several days. It's come a long way since the Lewis and Clark Expedition passed it in a canoe on their way to the Pacific Northwest along the oldest scenic route in the U.S. back in 1805. Keep reading for an overview of what to see and where to go in Clover Island, Washington.
What to do on Clover Island
To reach Clover Island, you can drive, walk, or ride a bike across North Clover Island Drive, the only road to and from the island over the Columbia River. Once you've arrived, you might want to visit its lighthouse, the first of its kind built in America since 1962 and the newest in the state. Admire serene views of the river from the 62-foot-high viewpoint (for views nearly twice as high, you'll have to check out California's Point Arena Lighthouse).
Stroll along the Clover Island Riverwalk to take in an impressive display of 16 public art installations among green spaces and gardens. From decorated utility boxes, shipping containers, and bus stops, to original statues, Indigenous tribes-inspired metal sculptures, murals, and more, the island is teeming with innovative creations in a veritable open-air gallery. The Riverwalk is also a perfect starting point to discover the Sacagawea Heritage Trail, a scenic 23-mile walking and cycling path named after the woman who famously traveled with the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
After all the sightseeing and hiking, sample some local libations with a stop at the award-winning Ice Harbor Brewery, where customers praise its expansive selection of local microbrewed beers. Alternatively, go all in for fine dining at Cedars at Pier One. One guest described the experience on Tripadvisor, "The food was phenomenal – nothing frozen – house battered fish, house battered onion rings, and they actually know what a rare steak is." Either way, you'll get an authentic taste of regional cuisine.
Where to stay on the island
Cozy, locally owned Clover Island Inn is the island's only accommodation. It's also Kennewick's only hotel on the Columbia River. Inside, 150 homey rooms and suites feature comfy beds with lovely views of the Columbia River or adjacent Clover Island Marina. Breakfast is always free, and bike rentals are complimentary, so you can cycle to your heart's content along the miles of bike paths around. Onsite restaurant, The Crows Nest Bar and Grill, serves pub food like burgers and fries alongside fresh caught seafood and steaks, with an array of beverages from a full bar.
One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "The rooms were clean and spacious, the views of the river were fantastic, the pool well maintained, and you had a full free breakfast with scrambled eggs, biscuits/gravy, bacon, sausage. ... Being one of the cheaper accommodations in the area, I thought this was a great value. ... 100% enjoyed my stay." At the time of this writing, rooms start at around $90 per night, depending on the type of suite, day of the week, season of the year, and any current promotions. You can also find accommodation in nearby Kennewick.