Washington's Charming 'Maritime City' Offers Plenty Of Activities With Picturesque Harbor Views

With over 4,600 miles of coastline and 419 islands, the Salish Sea (an estuary spanning from Washington State in the U.S. to Canada) has no shortage of hidden gems and delightful port towns. On its southern end, Puget Sound is surrounded by some of the most vibrant cities in the Pacific Northwest, including artsy Seattle neighborhoods with eccentric eateries like Fremont and the underrated charming town of Bellingham that avoids the Seattle crowds. But the islands along the Olympic Peninsula deserve further exploration. Along the way, you're sure to stumble upon a few little towns that require some of your attention.

Gig Harbor is one of the first towns you come to after crossing the famous Tacoma Narrows Bridge. It lies on the shores of the small, protected harbor of the same name and is a self-described "maritime city" that's always been a fishing and boating hub. The harbor is nearly completely hidden from the outside thanks to a sand bar, now marked by a small lighthouse. The landmark adds yet another point of scenic interest in an already photo-worthy location, with views of distant Mount Rainier peeking out of the southeast on clear days. The nearly enclosed bay is protected from wind and waves almost every day. The result is a haven for boaters and a natural shelter that has led to a rich maritime culture. This is just one feature that makes Gig Harbor a hub for boating, fishing, arts, music, and a host of other outdoor activities.