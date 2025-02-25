Washington's Charming 'Maritime City' Offers Plenty Of Activities With Picturesque Harbor Views
With over 4,600 miles of coastline and 419 islands, the Salish Sea (an estuary spanning from Washington State in the U.S. to Canada) has no shortage of hidden gems and delightful port towns. On its southern end, Puget Sound is surrounded by some of the most vibrant cities in the Pacific Northwest, including artsy Seattle neighborhoods with eccentric eateries like Fremont and the underrated charming town of Bellingham that avoids the Seattle crowds. But the islands along the Olympic Peninsula deserve further exploration. Along the way, you're sure to stumble upon a few little towns that require some of your attention.
Gig Harbor is one of the first towns you come to after crossing the famous Tacoma Narrows Bridge. It lies on the shores of the small, protected harbor of the same name and is a self-described "maritime city" that's always been a fishing and boating hub. The harbor is nearly completely hidden from the outside thanks to a sand bar, now marked by a small lighthouse. The landmark adds yet another point of scenic interest in an already photo-worthy location, with views of distant Mount Rainier peeking out of the southeast on clear days. The nearly enclosed bay is protected from wind and waves almost every day. The result is a haven for boaters and a natural shelter that has led to a rich maritime culture. This is just one feature that makes Gig Harbor a hub for boating, fishing, arts, music, and a host of other outdoor activities.
Gig Harbor's maritime history and lifestyle
Gig Harbor's original inhabitants were from the Puyallup Tribe, which had a longhouse and camp on the shore. Members of the Wilkes Expedition, which set out around the world, came to explore the south reaches of Puget Sound in 1841. They named the body of water when they entered it in the small captain's gig. The first settlers of European descent came in 1867, and soon a buzzing fishing village developed. The town was formally incorporated in 1946. For years, the harbor was the landing point of ferries until the bridge crossed from Tacoma in 1950. Travelers can stop by the Harbor History Museum to learn about the area's heritage.
Of course, the must-do activity when visiting Gig Harbor is simply exploring the waterfront shops, businesses, and restaurants. Along Harborview Drive, you'll find an assortment of diversions that match the lovely bay views. 7 Seas Brewing is a popular spot to enjoy a pint and take in the scenery all at once. Other top picks along the water include Heritage Distilling, Tides Tavern, and Anthony's HomePort. On most nights, you can easily find live music in town.
Living on the harbor means boating is a way of life for locals. Setting off in a kayak or paddleboard is one of the best outdoor activities in Gig Harbor during the summer months, giving you the independence to explore the fantastic views and spot wildlife. The area has several rental shops, including Lee's SUP Explore and Deadmans Island Kayak & SUP. If hitting the water isn't for you, consider a stroll through nearby parks and beaches, such as Kopachuck State Park or Sunrise Beach Park. Golf is also popular in the area, as are hiking and biking.
What to know about planning a trip to Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor is also known as a gateway city to the Olympic Peninsula, just across the Narrows Bridge from Tacoma. From the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac), you can get to Gig Harbor in about 40 minutes by car. The town is located on the route that takes you to the many scenic islands that line this side of Puget Sound and Olympic National Park, so the area sees a lot of visitor traffic at certain times of the year. Favorite nearby destinations include Bainbridge Island, Port Townsend, and Poulsbo, a lesser-known beach town dubbed "Little Norway."
There are several top-rated inns in town, including the Waterfront and Maritime inns, which have views of the harbor, as well as the Best Western Wesley Inn and the Inn at Gig Harbor, conveniently located near the highway. The town is also home to several cozy bed and breakfasts. Of course, there are also many vacation rental options in the area.
July and August are the prime times for water and outdoor activities in Gig Harbor, but the town is vibrant no matter when you visit. Summer daytime highs during the warmest months are in the mid to upper 70 degrees Fahrenheit, while winters are cool (with highs in the mid 40 degrees Fahrenheit) with more rain. Summer also brings citywide events like the Blessing of the Fleet and the Maritime Gig Festival, while the holiday season brings favorite events like the lighted boat parade. However, the arts and music scene, small-town ambiance, and historic vibes never close for the season.