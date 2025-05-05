One Of 'The Most Beautiful Places In The World' Is A Rarely-Visited Asian Valley Dotted With Temples

Bhutan, the world's most mountainous country, is nestled between India and China and has had a cautious approach to tourism since it opened its doors to foreigners in 1974. Over 75% of the country is covered in forest and it has a negative carbon footprint which could be threatened by unchecked tourist numbers. Because of this, the government has a "quality over quantity" attitude, with strict rules and high prices leaving the magic of this unique country for just a lucky few to experience.

In 2024, a reported 145,065 tourists visited Bhutan. Many no doubt flocked to the famous Tiger's Nest Monastery that perches on the cliffsides near Paro, or cleansed their karma at one of the capital Thimphu's many temples. Though these are essential stops on any Bhutan itinerary, people often fail to discover one of the "most beautiful places in the world" (according to Time Out) that is just a two hour drive east of the capital.

Punakha is a gorgeous valley and one of the most important in Bhutanese history. It is the site where the mighty Pho Chu and Mo Chu rivers meet and the town, which shares the same name, was once the capital of the kingdom. The grand Punakha Dzong (a fortified palatial building with a distinct national style, historically used for protection, religious ceremonies, and government functions) is a site of national pride and stands as evidence of the region's significance. You will find countless other remarkable temples and natural wonders dotted around the valley, which is a sight to behold in and of itself, making Punakha one of the most underrated destinations in Asia.