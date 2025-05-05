One Of The World's Most Walkable Cities Is An Underrated European Haven Of Culture, Food, Parks, And Art

While Frankfurt or the enigmatic Black Forest often snag the spotlight in the western region of Germany, Stuttgart is an underrated gem. The city is known for its cultural and artistic offerings, rolling parks, impeccable wine, bustling food market, beer gardens, and an illustrious automotive industry that fuels the city's reputation as "the perfect combination of culture and cars."

One of the best destinations you shouldn't skip on a trip to Germany, Stuttgart thrives on contradictions: centuries-old architecture stands alongside modern buildings, urban centers segue into parks, and tech-forward companies coexist with time-honored wine producers. While it famously hosts the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, Stuttgart is also surprisingly walkable and is often ranked highly among the world's most walkable cities.

Schlossplatz Square is the city's historic center, home tomany culturally significant sites. Just 15 minutes away are rolling vineyards that produce bottles of bright white and robust red wines. Artistic and cultural events, beer and wine festivals, and concerts take place throughout the year in Stuttgart.

Within Europe, trains are arguably the best way to travel into Stuttgart, such as the Deutsche Bahn high-speed trains from major German and European cities. The main Hauptbahnhof railway station is centrally located, but is undergoing major construction that will not be complete until late 2026. The Stuttgart Airport is a 30-minute journey from the city by train or tram, and around 25 minutes by car.