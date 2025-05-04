The World's Largest Saltwater Lagoon Is In A Pristine Tropical Paradise Full Of Puppy-Like Docile Sharks

From the surface, Marovo Lagoon, the world's largest saltwater lagoon, may look like any other tropical paradise vacation spot, with clear, blue waters surrounded by thick forests bathed in sunshine. But underneath the surface lies a surprise: a large and healthy population of reef sharks who call the lagoon home. The local residents of this area, known as Marovians, learn to swim as soon as they can walk and spend much of their time in the water. As a result, the sharks are not afraid of people, and it's possible to get close to the creatures. As explained by Don Silcock, a diving expert in the Indo-Pacific region, these sharks, "rather than being feared, are regarded almost like dogs in that their behavior is generally docile and non-threatening."

Marovo Lagoon can be found in the New Georgia Islands, a volcanic cluster belonging to the Solomon Islands (the Solomons) in Oceania, just northeast of Australia. These secluded islands and their pristine beaches are the South Pacific's best-kept secret. Although the nation is comprised of 992 atolls and islands, only 147 are inhabited, meaning that much of its rich, natural beauty has been left untouched.

This beauty extends below the surface of the water, too. The Solomons are part of the Coral Triangle, an area of incredible marine biodiversity that spans the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This triangle is home to over 2,000 species of reef fish, along with 30% of the world's coral (600 unique species), so it's no wonder that some of the most stunning destinations for snorkeling can be found here. If you're an underwater enthusiast planning a snorkeling or scuba diving trip in the Solomons, you won't leave disappointed; along with the friendly, puppy-like Marovo Lagoon sharks, you'll see green sea turtles, moray eels, octopi, and a dazzling array of coral.