This Stunning South Dakota Road Trip Route Hugs Majestic Mountain Curves All The Way To Mount Rushmore

The road's zigs, zags, corkscrews, and bridges that cross back over itself create an entrancing experience. Proper drivers will love every moment of these tight curves and chicanes — while obeying the 35 mph speed limit, of course. The right car will turn Iron Mountain Road's 314 curves, 14 hairpins, tunnels, and pigtails into an adrenaline fest, so if you're renting, you may want to snag a zippy little convertible. Motorcyclists will likely find it a paradise, too. However, skip the trip if you suffer from motion sickness, or simply drive slowly. The switchbacks reward traveling at an intentionally slow pace, so consider it mindfulness in automotive form.

Iron Mountain Road features multiple stops and scenic overlooks that culminate in views of Mount Rushmore as you drive northwest from Custer State Park. The Scovel Johnson Tunnel, for example, provides a picturesque view of the national landmark, so be sure to check it out! The single-lane tunnels carved into the mountain's granite may be a bit of a squeeze for larger vehicles, but they often break out into extraordinary vistas. You can also extend your drive and head towards the spectacular Needles Highway.

Want to visit? Simply add Iron Mountain Road into your Mount Rushmore logistics for travel and accommodations while keeping the weather in mind. While the road is paved, it's largely abandoned in the winter, so it's best to plan your visit between spring and early fall. Shutterbugs should be sure to bring a high-quality camera, ideally something better than a camera phone with a substantial zoom lens. The road is a photographer's paradise, after all, with chances to encounter wildlife like deer or buffalo. And you'll also want to keep the camera close for the spectacular sunrises and sunsets at Badlands National Park.