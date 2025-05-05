This Steamy Natural Hot Spring Hidden In Colorado's Rockies Promises Million-Dollar Mountain Views
Conundrum Hot Springs in Colorado lives up to its name. The steamy oasis of sizzling 102-degree Fahrenheit water soothes a weary body, while its million-dollar views of the Rockies send chills down the spine. This rare blend of challenging hike, relaxing solitude, and natural beauty rewards every traveler who treks to its 11,200-foot-high location. The surrounding snow patches, peaks, valleys, and avalanche chutes are a feast for the eyes. The spring's remote location, elevation, and demanding hike also keeps it off the radar of many tourists, who otherwise reflexively flock to the best-known, most luxurious hot springs with the best views. Yet no others offer Conundrum's beguiling mix of alpine meadows, towering mountain peaks, and rugged adventure.
Located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness near Aspen, Colorado, Conundrum is not far from Glenwood Springs, one of America's best hot spring towns. If you're not too excited about getting in the steamy hot springs at Conundrum, the trek there may change your mind. The 8.5-mile hike to the springs via the Conundrum Creek Trail will leave your bones and muscles aching for some deep heat and relaxation. Ambitious hikers with more experience can take an alternate route from Gothic/Crested Butte, a 22.5-mile route that's more challenging, with a 4,000-foot vertical elevation gain. Those looking for a real challenge can also tack on summiting neighboring Castle Peak and Conundrum Peak during a trip to Conundrum Hot Springs.
What you need to know before visiting Conundrum Hot Springs
From Aspen, the Conundrum trailhead is only about a 20-minute drive. You can find free parking at the trailhead, but be careful. Private property encircles the area, leaving you at risk of getting towed if you aren't paying attention.
Setting up camp next to the hot springs will be your best way to rest through the night, so bring your accommodations with you. You'll need to bring plenty of grit with you too, as it's a genuine wilderness adventure. (If you'd prefer more lavish surroundings, check out Desert Reef, a unique Colorado resort that offers a chance to soak in soothing hot springs at the foothills of the Rockies.) Be sure to secure a permit and reservation from the U.S. Forest Service ahead of time if you plan on camping at Conundrum, and pack for high-altitude weather — and its extreme oscillations in temperature — no matter what time of year you visit.
The Conundrum Creek Trail has several crossings through water, so pack some extra socks, at the very least. Double up on warm clothes if you plan camping overnight, as campfires aren't allowed. Bear-resistant containers are a must, as black bears are known to frequent the area. Bring wag bags too; there are no restrooms in the area. If you plan on making it a day trip only, still be sure to pack plenty of food and water — the long hike combined with your soak in the springs will easily take over 10 hours. From May to early October is the best time to visit, and expect crowds if you stop by during the summer.