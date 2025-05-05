This Steamy Natural Hot Spring Hidden In Colorado's Rockies Promises Million-Dollar Mountain Views

From Aspen, the Conundrum trailhead is only about a 20-minute drive. You can find free parking at the trailhead, but be careful. Private property encircles the area, leaving you at risk of getting towed if you aren't paying attention.

Setting up camp next to the hot springs will be your best way to rest through the night, so bring your accommodations with you. You'll need to bring plenty of grit with you too, as it's a genuine wilderness adventure. (If you'd prefer more lavish surroundings, check out Desert Reef, a unique Colorado resort that offers a chance to soak in soothing hot springs at the foothills of the Rockies.) Be sure to secure a permit and reservation from the U.S. Forest Service ahead of time if you plan on camping at Conundrum, and pack for high-altitude weather — and its extreme oscillations in temperature — no matter what time of year you visit.

The Conundrum Creek Trail has several crossings through water, so pack some extra socks, at the very least. Double up on warm clothes if you plan camping overnight, as campfires aren't allowed. Bear-resistant containers are a must, as black bears are known to frequent the area. Bring wag bags too; there are no restrooms in the area. If you plan on making it a day trip only, still be sure to pack plenty of food and water — the long hike combined with your soak in the springs will easily take over 10 hours. From May to early October is the best time to visit, and expect crowds if you stop by during the summer.