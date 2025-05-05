Three Of America's Worst-Rated Airports All Have Something In Common
Airports significantly influence your travel experience, from TSA efficiency to dining options. If you're a frequent traveler, you've likely developed personal preferences about these airports. But if you want to see how your opinions stack up against the rest, we're here to provide some hard data. J.D. Power published the results of its J.D. Power 2024 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey, which is based on responses of tens of thousands of U.S. and Canadian passengers. Among mega airports, Chicago O'Hare, Toronto Pearson, and Newark Liberty were the three worst-rated.
So what do all these poorly rated airports have in common? They all receive high traffic volume and experience significant delays, partially due to weather. J.D. Power notes that lower scores generally mean people felt overcrowded, and with these airports, it's not surprising. Chicago O'Hare is the most well-connected airport in America, with many transferring passengers. Toronto Pearson is the busiest airport in Canada, servicing over 50 million people annually, while Newark sees over 40 million.
The Weather Channel reports that Chicago O'Hare and Newark are among the top three most weather-delayed airports in the United States. Rumor has it that Toronto Pearson isn't far behind. Think snow, thunderstorms, and fog. Even on sunny days, the Windy City can live up to its name enough to disrupt airline services. Weather aside, these airports also received many negative reviews relating to unclear signage, unfriendly staff, and disorganized flight management. But if traveling through these airports soon, we wouldn't worry because despite these low rankings, you can still have a positive experience. You just need the right preparation!
How to navigate these poorly-rated airports with success
For a successful journey, understand what to expect and plan accordingly. Since these hubs are notoriously busy and crowded, consider traveling lighter. While many travelers champion carry-on-only strategies, sometimes checking bags makes navigating crowded terminals easier. If check-in lines aren't ridiculously long, this approach can enhance mobility — just keep valuables and essentials with you.
Passing through TSA is one of the most dreaded parts of traveling, particularly in crowded airports. However, TSA reports that having TSA PreCheck can save up to 20 minutes. Your typical destinations should determine whether TSA PreCheck or Global Entry is best for you. TSA PreCheck is more affordable but applies only to domestic travel, while Global Entry expedites customs entry to the United States and includes all TSA PreCheck benefits. Be aware that Newark made our list of airports with the worst TSA experiences, with many complaints regarding PreCheck. So when heading to this airport, plan extra time for security, regardless of your clearance level.
To streamline your journey, avoid common airport mistakes like getting dropped off at the wrong terminal and not paying attention to flight details. Since O'Hare, Newark, and Toronto Pearson often experience delays, verify your flight status before heading to the airport. Complete online check-in whenever possible and remain alert for gate changes. Finally, use Google Maps to navigate large, unfamiliar airports — locating dining options, planning layovers, or calculating walking distances can significantly improve your overall experience.