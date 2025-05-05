Three Of America's Worst-Rated Airports All Have Something In Common

Airports significantly influence your travel experience, from TSA efficiency to dining options. If you're a frequent traveler, you've likely developed personal preferences about these airports. But if you want to see how your opinions stack up against the rest, we're here to provide some hard data. J.D. Power published the results of its J.D. Power 2024 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey, which is based on responses of tens of thousands of U.S. and Canadian passengers. Among mega airports, Chicago O'Hare, Toronto Pearson, and Newark Liberty were the three worst-rated.

So what do all these poorly rated airports have in common? They all receive high traffic volume and experience significant delays, partially due to weather. J.D. Power notes that lower scores generally mean people felt overcrowded, and with these airports, it's not surprising. Chicago O'Hare is the most well-connected airport in America, with many transferring passengers. Toronto Pearson is the busiest airport in Canada, servicing over 50 million people annually, while Newark sees over 40 million.

The Weather Channel reports that Chicago O'Hare and Newark are among the top three most weather-delayed airports in the United States. Rumor has it that Toronto Pearson isn't far behind. Think snow, thunderstorms, and fog. Even on sunny days, the Windy City can live up to its name enough to disrupt airline services. Weather aside, these airports also received many negative reviews relating to unclear signage, unfriendly staff, and disorganized flight management. But if traveling through these airports soon, we wouldn't worry because despite these low rankings, you can still have a positive experience. You just need the right preparation!