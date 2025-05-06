The World's Most Stunning Airport Landing Sits On A Remote Island (And Only 400 Tourists Can See It At A Time)

Of all the reasons to visit Lord Howe Island, the airport probably doesn't make your list. However, when even the airport of a destination is winning beauty awards, that tells you something. Lord Howe Island Airport is unique for its incredible views during landing (and takeoff) but also because of its short runway. At 2,906 feet, the airstrip is one of the shortest in Australia, and it technically begins in the ocean and ends on a beach. As the island itself is a volcanic atoll, its widest point is only 1.2 miles (2 km), so the simple basics of geography make a longer airstrip impossible.

While the short runway may be a turn-off for nervous fliers, it's also essentially the only way to reach Lord Howe Island unless you have a yacht and are prepared for a multi-day sail. As the island is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and only allows 400 visitors per year (yes, per year!), even if the runway gives you pause, you can't turn down a chance to go to this actual slice of paradise. With few tourists, few year-round residents, and no cell service, it will seem like your own private island. And don't forget to book that window seat!