Michigan's Largest Amusement Park Offers Two World-Class Parks For The Price Of One
When it comes to theme parks, places like Orlando or Southern California tend to get all the attention. However, while Disneyland and Universal Studios are a lot of fun, they tend to overshadow lesser-known regional theme parks that are just as entertaining. One such offering is Michigan's Adventure, a themed amusement park and family-friendly waterpark in one sprawling location.
The park is conveniently located less than an hour's drive from Grand Rapids and 73 miles from South Haven, known as the "Catskills of the Midwest." Michigan's Adventure is the ultimate fun destination for guests of all ages, so you can plan a big family vacation with grandparents and toddlers in tow. Whether you're coming for a day or an entire weekend, you won't run out of things to do.
If you're hoping to have a family-friendly blast this summer without the exorbitant prices of tourist-heavy spots, Michigan may be the answer. Plus, these parks are right next to Lake Michigan, so you also get all the pleasure and enjoyment of being near the water. Here's what you need to know about Michigan's Adventure.
What to expect at Michigan's Adventure Theme Park
Michigan's Adventure is just off Highway 31 and W. Riley-Thompson Road. As you enter the park, you'll notice Camp Snoopy, which has a variety of "kiddie" rides that are perfect for the little ones in your group. Straight ahead is WildWater Adventure — Michigan's largest outdoor waterpark. Access to the waterpark is included with your admission ticket. WildWater Adventure has a mix of slides, pools, and cabanas to help you stay cool. It also has the tallest tornado slide in the state, called Funnel of Fear. Before heading to the park, browse through the digital map to plan your route and maximize your ride time.
Michigan's Adventure ranks each coaster by thrill level on its website, with options ranging from "Low" to "Aggressive." On the higher end of the spectrum, you have roller coasters like the Corkscrew, Thunderhawk, and Shivering Timbers, which has multiple gravity-defying drops. Even some of the water slides at WildWater are ranked Aggressive, such as Mammoth River and Funnel of Fear. Regardless of your preferred adrenaline level, you're bound to find your perfect ride at both parks.
A full day of roller coasters and water slides is sure to make anyone hungry and tired. Thankfully, there are plenty of places to relax, unwind, and grab a bite to eat. The offerings are pretty much what you would expect for a Midwest theme park: pizza, burgers, chicken fingers, ice cream, and funnel cakes. There are even a couple of beer gardens where you can sip on a pint or a glass of wine to help ease your nerves after tackling Shivering Timbers.
Planning your vacation to Michigan's Adventure
Michigan's Adventure is only open from late May to September 1.Because winters can get brutally cold in the state, theme parks shut down for the season. However, if you want to come to the area in the winter, you can experience the Midwest's largest winter festival held in nearby Grand Rapids from January to March. Otherwise, the best time to visit is in June, which is typically the least crowded month at the amusement park.
For most people, the best way to reach Michigan's Adventure is to fly into Grand Rapids and drive about an hour northwest. If you can't fly to Grand Rapids, the alternative is to Detroit's Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), known as one of North America's best airports. From there, the drive to the theme park is close to three hours. As far as accommodations go, you can either go north to Whitehall or south to Muskegon to find chain hotels and resorts. If you have camping supplies or an RV, you can stay across the street at Duck Creek RV Resort, which has its own small water park, mini golf course, and playground.
Admission to Michigan's Adventure costs around $60 per person at the front gate, but if you buy online beforehand, you can save $20. If you plan on making multiple trips to the area, you may want to consider investing in a season pass, which costs $110 in total and includes free parking as well as discounted $30 tickets for friends.