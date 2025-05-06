Michigan's Largest Amusement Park Offers Two World-Class Parks For The Price Of One

When it comes to theme parks, places like Orlando or Southern California tend to get all the attention. However, while Disneyland and Universal Studios are a lot of fun, they tend to overshadow lesser-known regional theme parks that are just as entertaining. One such offering is Michigan's Adventure, a themed amusement park and family-friendly waterpark in one sprawling location.

The park is conveniently located less than an hour's drive from Grand Rapids and 73 miles from South Haven, known as the "Catskills of the Midwest." Michigan's Adventure is the ultimate fun destination for guests of all ages, so you can plan a big family vacation with grandparents and toddlers in tow. Whether you're coming for a day or an entire weekend, you won't run out of things to do.

If you're hoping to have a family-friendly blast this summer without the exorbitant prices of tourist-heavy spots, Michigan may be the answer. Plus, these parks are right next to Lake Michigan, so you also get all the pleasure and enjoyment of being near the water. Here's what you need to know about Michigan's Adventure.