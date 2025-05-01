Readers' Choice Awards - Best Riviera Maya Resort

Travelers will discover few more breathtaking destinations in the world than Riviera Maya. Pre-Columbian Mayan archaeological sites and eco-parks fill this stretch of paradise situated along Mexico's Caribbean coast on the Yucatán Peninsula. Whether your idea of a top vacation means splitting time between beachside lounging and spa-side rejuvenation, snorkeling in the world's second-largest barrier reef, or taking a boat ride down an otherworldly underground river, you'll find it in Riviera Maya.

Visitors can delight in the glittering white sand beaches, warm turquoise waters, and abundance of marine life from one of the region's many luxurious accommodations. As an authority in the travel space with decades of history evaluating tropical destinations, Islands has identified the top 15 Riviera Maya resorts. Each of these 4- and 5-star Mexican retreats consistently scores high with travelers thanks to elements like thoughtful design, excellent service, gorgeous scenery, and memorable experiences.

To determine the best of the best when it comes to Riviera Maya resorts, Islands now looks to you in its first Readers' Choice Awards. Settle in with a margarita or aguas frescas and peruse the nominees. After a refreshing swim through your own memories of Mexico, vote for the standout pick using the poll below. From adults-only havens to the ultimate wellness getaway, you'll find plenty of inspiration for your next escape to Riviera Maya along the way.