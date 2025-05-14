Swap The Waikīkī Crowds For Quiet Sands And Verdant Mountains In This Underrated Hawaiian State Park

Looking to stay away from tourist traps in Hawaii? Just a scenic 45-minute drive from the hustle and bustle of Waikīkī and it's crowds lies one of Oʻahu's most peaceful and underrated escapes: Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park. Covering nearly 5,300 acres, Ahupuaʻa ʻO Ka Kahana is one of the wettest areas on Oʻahu, so its intense vegetation makes its hiking trails a paradise for nature lovers. It is also one of the only publicly owned ahupua'a in the state, which are traditional Hawaiian land divisions, stretching from mountain to sea, with enough resources for communities to live sustainably.

Thirty-one Hawaiian families live in the valley as caretakers of the land, maintaining traditional practices and helping educate visitors about their history and lifestyle. The Visitor Center near the entrance also offers insight into the area's past, and archaeology lovers will be happy to find a religious temple, fishing shrines, irrigation channels, agricultural terraces, and planting areas. Locals may show you the plants and fruits they harvest, such as their own varieties of banana, taro, and huge papayas. It's a unique and genuine Hawaiian experience.

If you're only looking to relax, the park's beach and its shallow waters are perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or just taking a refreshing dip. It's also a good spot for a beach picnic under the ironwood trees. However, if you're on the more adventurous side, Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana is also for you.