Swap The Waikīkī Crowds For Quiet Sands And Verdant Mountains In This Underrated Hawaiian State Park
Looking to stay away from tourist traps in Hawaii? Just a scenic 45-minute drive from the hustle and bustle of Waikīkī and it's crowds lies one of Oʻahu's most peaceful and underrated escapes: Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park. Covering nearly 5,300 acres, Ahupuaʻa ʻO Ka Kahana is one of the wettest areas on Oʻahu, so its intense vegetation makes its hiking trails a paradise for nature lovers. It is also one of the only publicly owned ahupua'a in the state, which are traditional Hawaiian land divisions, stretching from mountain to sea, with enough resources for communities to live sustainably.
Thirty-one Hawaiian families live in the valley as caretakers of the land, maintaining traditional practices and helping educate visitors about their history and lifestyle. The Visitor Center near the entrance also offers insight into the area's past, and archaeology lovers will be happy to find a religious temple, fishing shrines, irrigation channels, agricultural terraces, and planting areas. Locals may show you the plants and fruits they harvest, such as their own varieties of banana, taro, and huge papayas. It's a unique and genuine Hawaiian experience.
If you're only looking to relax, the park's beach and its shallow waters are perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or just taking a refreshing dip. It's also a good spot for a beach picnic under the ironwood trees. However, if you're on the more adventurous side, Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana is also for you.
Hiking at Ahupuaʻa ʻO Ka Kahana State Park
If you're looking to hike in Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park, get ready to get dirty. The park features two main trails: the Kapaʻeleʻele Koʻa Trail and the Nākoa Trail. Due to their dense tropical forest terrain, you'll be walking through a lot of mud, so make sure you're wearing waterproof hiking boots and plenty of repellent – mosquitoes are not merciful here.
The first available trail is Kapa'ele'ele Ko'a and Keaniani Lookout, from the Orientation Center, the trail is a one-mile loop and is considered the best spot for views of Kahana Bay and of the Huilua Fishpond, built in the late 1600s to harvest fish. If you're looking for something a little more challenging, the Nakoa Trail is roughly 3 miles long; and crosses the Kahana Stream twice, another reason to not forget waterproof boots. Get ready to spot a variety of native plants, such as hala, koa, and ferns. You'll also see species of non-native plants including guava, octopus trees, and inkberry. Plus, if the season is right, you can do some fruit-picking during your walk for an authentic Hawaiian snack!
If you do go, make sure you're doing your part to protect Hawaiian trees from dangerous fungi. The government suggests cleaning your gear, shoes, and clothes with rubbing alcohol before and after entering the forests, as well as washing your tires with a high-pressure if you drive into the park, as you might be transporting the fungi to different parts of the island.
Finally, we saved the best part for last — there's free admission! There's only a camping fee if you're planning to stay the night.