A Mountaintop Park Just Outside San Francisco City Limits Offers Unmatched Skyline And Golden Gate Views
The San Francisco Bay Area may be known as a densely populated technological and cultural hub, but the region has quite a few hidden gems that nature lovers will appreciate. One of those gems is San Bruno Mountain State and County Park, whose summit gives visitors views of the skyline and the surrounding cities that are hard to beat.
Located just a few minutes south of San Francisco at the northernmost tip of the Santa Cruz Mountains, San Bruno Mountain is believed to have first been occupied by the Ohlone tribe thousands of years ago until it was colonized by Europeans in the 1700s. While Mexico controlled the region for several decades during the first half of the 1800s, the U.S. gained ownership following the end of the Mexican-American War, and the region surrounding San Bruno Mountain experienced considerable development for the next century.
However, concerns about the growing citification became more vocal in the mid-20th century, resulting in the implementation of the Habitat Conservation Plan, wherein developers could only build on the region (albeit within certain restrictions) as long as they contributed money to preserve its habitat. Good thing too, as San Bruno Mountain serves as an escape from the hustle and bustle of the Bay Area. Another way to experience nature in the region is this underrated 400-mile trail around the San Francisco Bay.
Stunning sights and adventure abounds at San Bruno Mountain Park
Spanning across 2,416 acres, San Bruno Mountain Park offers amenities for outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The park's entrance is home to picnic tables, bathrooms, and areas for playing sports, making it an ideal spot to have a relaxing day outside. Just remember that the peninsula is often fairly chilly, even during the warmer months, so it's recommended that visitors dress accordingly.
However, most people visit San Bruno Mountain Park because of the stellar hikes it offers and the breathtaking views that come with them. The park is filled with multiple trails, each one affording visitors striking sights of the Bay Area from different angles. Still, the summit offers the best vistas, giving hikers a stunning panoramic view of San Francisco to the north, the bay to the east, Daly City and the Pacific Ocean to the west, and more. Visitors can drive up to the summit via Radio Road, but why say no to a hike through the park's beautiful natural features? There are countless sights to behold when exploring San Bruno Mountain Park on foot, like the South San Francisco Waterfall, the Sage Ravine, and Owl Canyon. And if you want another memorable hiking experience, take in sophisticated views and vibes of Britain's countryside in this California region.