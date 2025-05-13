A Mountaintop Park Just Outside San Francisco City Limits Offers Unmatched Skyline And Golden Gate Views

The San Francisco Bay Area may be known as a densely populated technological and cultural hub, but the region has quite a few hidden gems that nature lovers will appreciate. One of those gems is San Bruno Mountain State and County Park, whose summit gives visitors views of the skyline and the surrounding cities that are hard to beat.

Located just a few minutes south of San Francisco at the northernmost tip of the Santa Cruz Mountains, San Bruno Mountain is believed to have first been occupied by the Ohlone tribe thousands of years ago until it was colonized by Europeans in the 1700s. While Mexico controlled the region for several decades during the first half of the 1800s, the U.S. gained ownership following the end of the Mexican-American War, and the region surrounding San Bruno Mountain experienced considerable development for the next century.

However, concerns about the growing citification became more vocal in the mid-20th century, resulting in the implementation of the Habitat Conservation Plan, wherein developers could only build on the region (albeit within certain restrictions) as long as they contributed money to preserve its habitat. Good thing too, as San Bruno Mountain serves as an escape from the hustle and bustle of the Bay Area. Another way to experience nature in the region is this underrated 400-mile trail around the San Francisco Bay.