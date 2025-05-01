One Of The Bay Area's Hidden Recreational Gems Is This Charming California Sailing And Windsurfing School

In a region famous for its active outdoor lifestyle, it's no surprise that San Francisco is often celebrated as the healthiest city in America. Located just across the Bay Bridge, Berkeley, one of California's most walkable destinations, makes keeping fit even easier. It's home to the Cal Sailing Club, a charming club dating back to the '70s with the goal of making sailing and windsurfing accessible to the public through lessons and free events. This recreational gem operates as a volunteer-based nonprofit, with funding from California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways as part of their water safety and education program.

The CSC lives out its mission by providing dinghy sailing lessons on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and windsurfing lessons on Saturdays and Sundays, all run by club volunteers. Other special events on the calendar include a monthly women's meet-up called Women's Social Sails, specialized lectures and clinics, and cruises to the Golden Gate Bridge, one of California's best coastal tourist attractions. There are also dinghy races held every Sunday morning, and other informal races on Thursday evenings.

The CSC is one of the most affordable clubs to learn to sail or windsurf in the Bay Area. A three-month membership, which includes lessons and recreational use of the club's 26 dinghies, six keel boats, and 80 windsurfing boards (granted you have passed the written, rigging, and practical tests), costs $150 per adult, or $119 for students and seniors. A one-year membership is discounted at $375. Members must contribute at least two hours of volunteer work every three months to support the club's activities.