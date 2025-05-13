One Of Oklahoma's Most Renowned Archaeological Sites Hides Just Outside A Small Town Near The Arkansas River

From A.D. 800 to 1450, a Native American community lived, worshipped, and traded on a wide stretch of land next to the Arkansas River. Today, the remains of this erstwhile community, in modern-day Oklahoma, are still visible. Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, once home to the Indigenous Mississippians, is the state's only publicly accessible Native American site, located in Le Flore County just seven miles from the small town of Spiro, Oklahoma. Twelve mounds were discovered across 150 acres for the public to explore, including preserved artifacts inside the museum and traditional, re-constructed Native American houses on the site's grounds.

Archaeologists have unearthed mounds all over the world, but a distinct type has been found throughout the United States and Canada. These human-made, hill-like structures are believed to be the remnants of ceremonial sites, burial grounds, and domestic buildings. Due to its proximity to the Arkansas River, trade played a central role at Spiro Mounds, making this prehistoric village a thriving place for commercial exchange. As Dennis Peterson, archaeologist and director of Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, told Chasing History, "The rivers are the highways in prehistoric America." But the Mississippian period wasn't only a time of commercial trade. The Caddoan speakers swapped political ideas, religious beliefs, iconography, and horticulture with tribes in other areas of the country, extending to present-day California and Mexico.

This fascinating insight into America's native history makes Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center a must-see on your next visit to Oklahoma. Comparable to the underrated Native Puebloan ruins in Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park and the towering red rock ruins of Wupatki National Monument in Arizona, exploring the architectural remains of America's ancient people is important for us contemporaries in gaining a deeper appreciation for Native American culture.