Ireland's 'Answer To The Pyramids' Is An Impressive Neolithic Tomb That's Older Than Stonehenge

Ireland is full of wonders no matter where you go — its cities have amazing food, nightlife, and culture, while the countryside has charm, beauty, and many fascinating castles. Although you can experience the unique and unforgettable in large cities like Dublin and Belfast, tourists should also venture into some less tourist-heavy territory to get a sense of Ireland's history. One of the best places to do that is at Newgrange. This ancient site in southeastern Ireland is just over 5,200 years old, predating Stonehenge and even the Pyramids of Giza. A visit there will give you a glimpse into the lives of Ireland's ancestors.

Newgrange is a Neolithic site in Boyne Valley, County Meath, Ireland. Just like Stonehenge, the site is quite accessible for travelers, especially those coming from Dublin. If you're passing through the capital city, you can probably skip the popular tourist traps like the Guinness Storehouse and drive north for about 40 minutes to Newgrange. You also have the option of taking a train and then a bus to the site, which takes anywhere from two and a half to three and a half hours.

Some tours also take you from Dublin to Newgrange. You can book them through the attraction's official website, Visit Dublin, local companies, or larger sites like Viator. Newgrange attracts about 200,000 visitors each year (via World Heritage Ireland), so booking a ticket before you go is very important. Tickets are available up to 30 days in advance and cost between £5 ($6.50) and £18 ($23) for adults, but prices are always subject to change.