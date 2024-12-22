Ireland's 'Answer To The Pyramids' Is An Impressive Neolithic Tomb That's Older Than Stonehenge
Ireland is full of wonders no matter where you go — its cities have amazing food, nightlife, and culture, while the countryside has charm, beauty, and many fascinating castles. Although you can experience the unique and unforgettable in large cities like Dublin and Belfast, tourists should also venture into some less tourist-heavy territory to get a sense of Ireland's history. One of the best places to do that is at Newgrange. This ancient site in southeastern Ireland is just over 5,200 years old, predating Stonehenge and even the Pyramids of Giza. A visit there will give you a glimpse into the lives of Ireland's ancestors.
Newgrange is a Neolithic site in Boyne Valley, County Meath, Ireland. Just like Stonehenge, the site is quite accessible for travelers, especially those coming from Dublin. If you're passing through the capital city, you can probably skip the popular tourist traps like the Guinness Storehouse and drive north for about 40 minutes to Newgrange. You also have the option of taking a train and then a bus to the site, which takes anywhere from two and a half to three and a half hours.
Some tours also take you from Dublin to Newgrange. You can book them through the attraction's official website, Visit Dublin, local companies, or larger sites like Viator. Newgrange attracts about 200,000 visitors each year (via World Heritage Ireland), so booking a ticket before you go is very important. Tickets are available up to 30 days in advance and cost between £5 ($6.50) and £18 ($23) for adults, but prices are always subject to change.
The history of Newgrange is somewhat mysterious but important to Irish heritage
Newgrange bears a pretty stark difference to sites like the Blarney Stone, which Rick Steves says is the worst place to visit in Ireland. Newgrange and its neighboring sites, Dowth and Knowth, are part of the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage sites. They are thought to be man-made Megalithic "passage tombs," thought of as underground grave sites resembling large mounds practically growing out of the hillside. The Newgrange mound is about 260 feet in diameter and 42 feet high, supported by 97 decorated boulders. It's not entirely clear who built them or how, considering that the walls of the tombs are mostly made of stone. Some of the larger stones used to create the tombs must have required advanced know-how and physical strength.
Its original purpose also remains a mystery, though there are many possible theories: a burial site, a space for spiritual ceremonies, or even an astrological calendar. According to some legends, the mounds were built for a mythological king, Dagda Mór, while other stories associate it with Cúchulainn, another mythological Irish figure said to have been born there, and some link Newgrange to a tale of star-crossed lovers in ancient Ireland. One thing that is quite intriguing is that the opening of the Newgrange mound perfectly lines up with the sun during the winter solstice, which creates a beam of sunlight in the tomb — leading many historians to believe the place is associated with the yearly event. Many stones around Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth have spiral and geometric carvings that also contribute to this theory.
Visiting Newgrange and nearby sites in Ireland
Guests can visit Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth most days of the year, but some sites may be seasonally closed depending on when you go, so it's important to either contact the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Center or check the Heritage Ireland website. If you are feeling lucky, there is a yearly lottery for a limited group of 100 people to visit Newgrange on the winter solstice. This special tour only happens in the morning, sometime around December 21, depending on the exact timing of the solstice. Just note that there is no guarantee of a strong beam of light in the chamber if the weather is too cloudy or rainy. If you want to enter the lottery, applications are open in early October and can be emailed to the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Center directly.
Boyne Valley Tours also offers an extensive, all-day tour of Knowth, Newgrange, and other nearby sites like the Hill of Slane and Hill of Tara. You can also visit these sites on a self-guided tour. The Hill of Tara is similar to Newgrange and consists of man-made mounds from the same period. The Hill of Slane, however, is also home to the Slane Castle, which is closely associated with stories of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. If you're planning a trip to Ireland and considering renting a car to get around the countryside, check out Rick Steves' tips for Americans driving on the "wrong" side of the road.