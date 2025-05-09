Why A Rooftop Tent Might Not Be The Best Choice For Your Next Camping Adventure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the complete list of national parks in America reaching 63 total sites, the U.S. is a camping mecca. Enjoying the outdoors is a national tradition, and enthusiasts are usually divided into ground and car campers. But rooftop tents, a technology that's been around since the late 1950s, are becoming more popular. Some people believe they offer the best of both worlds since they can be set up in a normal car but let you skip sleeping directly on the ground. They make for very alluring social media pictures, too. Despite their benefits, these tents have major drawbacks that campers should consider before buying one.

The biggest issue with rooftop tents might be that they take away your car's functionality once set up. If you're doing a multi-night trip, this means you either won't be able to use your car during the day or will have to set the tent up every night and take it down every morning. Some people don't mind this, but it can be a huge hassle. It's also annoying to climb down a ladder if you need to make a midnight bathroom trip or grab something you forgot in the car. Because rooftop tents are fairly small, they have reduced capacity, too. They also limit you to camping only in places where cars are allowed to park.