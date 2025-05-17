The Underrated Seahorse-Shaped Caribbean Coral Island With A 'Sea Of Seven Colors' And Unmatched Beaches

There's so much great culture to experience on San Andrés, as long as you know what areas to stick around in. "El Centro," the central neighborhood of San Andrés, is congested and potentially dangerous. But not all of the island is like that, and a great way to get the best of what San Andrés has to offer is to rent a scooter or bike and explore other neighborhoods beyond your mainstay. The second-biggest neighborhood, La Loma, is wonderful, and it's home to the Emmanuel Baptist Church on a high point on the island, where you can see out to the sea of seven colors.

When it comes to cuisine, expect seafood galore. San Andrés' national dish is rondón, a stew made with coconut milk, plantain, vegetables, and various seafood, sometimes even sea snails. Another popular dish is red snapper served with coconut rice and fried banana. Many of the best meals on San Andrés are casual, toes-in-the-sand kind of experiences that you might stumble on while checking out beach shacks. If you want a more formal restaurant experience, Chronic Wanderlust recommends Donde Francesca near Playa San Luis. Another option that gets a lot of praise and holds 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor is La Regatta — it's a bit more upscale and overlooks the ocean.

There are flights to San Andrés from all the biggest Colombian cities, though most travelers from abroad will likely depart from El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, which takes about two hours to get to Rojas Pinilla International Airport on San Andrés. Among other things to know before your Caribbean vacation, make sure to buy a tourist card before you get on the plane — they're required for every visitor to the island and are cash-only.