The Underrated Seahorse-Shaped Caribbean Coral Island With A 'Sea Of Seven Colors' And Unmatched Beaches
Many travelers dream of a Caribbean vacation and automatically think of places like Aruba or the Bahamas. But then there are the crowded beaches, tourist traps, and the fact that some places, like the Bahamian capital Nassau, are more dangerous than you may realize. But it's pretty easy to find gorgeous, underrated Caribbean beaches outside the most popular spots, given that there are over 7,000 islands in the Caribbean in total. One is just a short flight from Colombia, with incredible beaches, rich Caribbean culture, and is still somewhat under-the-radar, and it's called San Andrés.
While technically part of Colombia, San Andrés is actually closer to the coast of Nicaragua in Central America. It's most well-known for its beaches and diving opportunities. On the island's eastern side, the water is called the "sea of seven colors" because of the striking variations in blue hues, which visitors love to count out for themselves. As you roam the white sand beaches and cays of San Andrés, you can also try delicious local seafood dishes from vendors and get a taste of the unique island culture, stemming from its Raizal heritage, an African-Caribbean group native to the island. The culture is evident all around the island, from live reggae and calypso music to its charming inns, known as "posadas nativas."
Swimming and snorkeling in San Andrés
On the north side of San Andrés is where the main town and most accommodations are, but for the best beaches, it's a good idea to venture out a bit. "If you only base yourself in San Andres town and its two pretty but often crowded white sand beaches, you'll have a very different, more negative experience than others who venture south," wrote travel blogger Along Dusty Roads. One standout beach that's about halfway down the island is Cocoplum, which sits along the east shore (where the famed sea of seven colors is). Beyond the mainland, there is Rocky Cay, a tiny reef island you can swim or boat to that has a sunken shipwreck.
Slightly further south is Playa San Luis, a relaxed beach where you can swim and get the island's signature cocktail — the coconut-based coco loco — from a beach bar. Some of the best swimming spots in San Andrés revolve around these beach bars, where people gather with their drinks and listen to live music. On the island's western coast, the Reggae Roots beach bar was called "[a]ll around amazing!" by one TripAdvisor reviewer and flanks a top-notch swimming area with pristine water in a little cove.
Travel blogger Chronic Wanderlust called San Andrés "a paradise for divers." It has some truly unique diving spots, starting with the cove by Reggae Roots, where a Poseidon sculpture awaits on the sea floor. There are diving centers all around the island where you can rent gear. One top-rated spot with five stars on TripAdvisor is Felo Divers — just a five-minute walk from Reggae Roots.
Experience Caribbean culture and flavors on San Andrés
There's so much great culture to experience on San Andrés, as long as you know what areas to stick around in. "El Centro," the central neighborhood of San Andrés, is congested and potentially dangerous. But not all of the island is like that, and a great way to get the best of what San Andrés has to offer is to rent a scooter or bike and explore other neighborhoods beyond your mainstay. The second-biggest neighborhood, La Loma, is wonderful, and it's home to the Emmanuel Baptist Church on a high point on the island, where you can see out to the sea of seven colors.
When it comes to cuisine, expect seafood galore. San Andrés' national dish is rondón, a stew made with coconut milk, plantain, vegetables, and various seafood, sometimes even sea snails. Another popular dish is red snapper served with coconut rice and fried banana. Many of the best meals on San Andrés are casual, toes-in-the-sand kind of experiences that you might stumble on while checking out beach shacks. If you want a more formal restaurant experience, Chronic Wanderlust recommends Donde Francesca near Playa San Luis. Another option that gets a lot of praise and holds 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor is La Regatta — it's a bit more upscale and overlooks the ocean.
There are flights to San Andrés from all the biggest Colombian cities, though most travelers from abroad will likely depart from El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, which takes about two hours to get to Rojas Pinilla International Airport on San Andrés. Among other things to know before your Caribbean vacation, make sure to buy a tourist card before you get on the plane — they're required for every visitor to the island and are cash-only.