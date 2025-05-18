Hidden In Michigan's Car-Free Mackinac Island Is A Timeless Resort Where Elegance Meets Coastal Charm

Swept off the coast of Michigan in the turquoise waters of Lake Huron between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas, petite Mackinac Island captures the nostalgia of yesteryear, and there's no better place to transport visitors back in time than the Grand Hotel. The charming island is a National Historic Landmark, having transformed from a French trading center and British stronghold before the Revolutionary War into a Victorian-era summer resort by the late 19th century. On the island, which is accessible by public ferry, private boat, or plane charter, the only way to get around is by foot, bike, or horse-drawn carriage. In fact, this is the only city in America where cars are banned.

Coupled with the Victorian-era architecture, historic forts, and unspoiled coastline, you may just wonder if you've entered a time capsule. Perched overlooking the island's coast is the iconic Grand Hotel, which dates to 1877 and boasts the world's largest porch. This famed waterfront resort houses nearly 400 rooms and suites, 14 restaurants and bars, and a host of amenities, such as a waterfront swimming pool, an 18-hole golf course, bike rentals, pickleball courts, and much more for a classic American summer.

Getting to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island requires a bit of effort, but travelers will be justly rewarded with a visit to one of the best islands in the Midwest. The nearest airport to Mackinac Island is Pellston Regional Airport. From the airport, it is a 20-minute drive to Mackinaw City, where you can board the ferry for the approximately 16-26 minute ride to the island. The Grand Hotel is open seasonally from May through October.