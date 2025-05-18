Hidden In Michigan's Car-Free Mackinac Island Is A Timeless Resort Where Elegance Meets Coastal Charm
Swept off the coast of Michigan in the turquoise waters of Lake Huron between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas, petite Mackinac Island captures the nostalgia of yesteryear, and there's no better place to transport visitors back in time than the Grand Hotel. The charming island is a National Historic Landmark, having transformed from a French trading center and British stronghold before the Revolutionary War into a Victorian-era summer resort by the late 19th century. On the island, which is accessible by public ferry, private boat, or plane charter, the only way to get around is by foot, bike, or horse-drawn carriage. In fact, this is the only city in America where cars are banned.
Coupled with the Victorian-era architecture, historic forts, and unspoiled coastline, you may just wonder if you've entered a time capsule. Perched overlooking the island's coast is the iconic Grand Hotel, which dates to 1877 and boasts the world's largest porch. This famed waterfront resort houses nearly 400 rooms and suites, 14 restaurants and bars, and a host of amenities, such as a waterfront swimming pool, an 18-hole golf course, bike rentals, pickleball courts, and much more for a classic American summer.
Getting to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island requires a bit of effort, but travelers will be justly rewarded with a visit to one of the best islands in the Midwest. The nearest airport to Mackinac Island is Pellston Regional Airport. From the airport, it is a 20-minute drive to Mackinaw City, where you can board the ferry for the approximately 16-26 minute ride to the island. The Grand Hotel is open seasonally from May through October.
Staying and dining at Grand Hotel
After Mackinac Island became a National Park in 1875 (only the second in the U.S. after Yellowstone National Park), the island needed a proper hotel. Built in 1887, the historic Grand Hotel boasts a gleaming white façade, but the interiors are a brilliant riot of color and pattern under the care of Carleton Varney of Dorothy Draper Co. There are 388 accommodations, including elegant rooms, suites, and a four-bedroom cottage that is perfect for large families and groups. The design blends a mix of historic touches, like canopied headboards and antiques, as well as whimsical floral patterns and punchy pastels. Some of the most unique accommodations are the seven First Lady Suites that are especially curated. "It is elegant from the first vista as you approach from the lake to the carriage ride to the red carpeted portico to the distinctive glamorous suite that is headquarters for your stay," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Memories are made at the Grand Hotel!"
The 14 bars and restaurants on the property ensure a wide variety of experiences. The formal Main Dining Room reflects the gentility of the Victorian era with a dress code, live orchestra music, and a five-course dining menu. Don't miss the afternoon tea service in the Parlor, a tradition that nods to the island's British history. European style is on display at the Woods Restaurant, with interiors that resemble a Bavarian chalet and a menu of hearty cuisine, while the glamorous Jockey Club serves up American fare in a polo-inspired dining room. And for more casual and family-friendly snacks, visit the Mackinac Island Pizza Company or Sadie's Ice Cream Parlor.
What to see and do at the Grand Hotel
This Great Lake gem brims with an endless slate of activities and adventure. The grand resort's Esther Williams Swimming Pool complex has areas that cater to both families and adults, from a large waterslide to private cabanas. The Woodlands Activity Center offers mini golf, a bike track with bike rentals, and racquet sports courts. More serious golfers can tee off at the 18-hole Jewel Golf Course. And relaxation beckons at the resort's Astor's Salon and Spa with a full menu of pampering treatments. A unique aspect of the Grand Hotel is its stables, which are home to 12 horses. From here, guests can head out on carriage rides to explore the island or go horseback riding on the island's trails.
While one can easily spend their entire vacation ensconced at the resort, there are many ways to spend a day on Mackinac Island. Rent a bike from the Grand Hotel and cruise the miles of bike trails that encircle the island, stopping along the way to explore hidden pockets. History buffs will be interested to know that the island is home to two historic forts, Fort Holmes and Fort Mackinac, which can both be toured. Nature lovers can't miss seeing Arch Rock, a unique natural limestone arch towering over Lake Huron, on the island's eastern coast. And a stroll through the quaint Victorian-era harborfront is a Mackinac Island must, with a stop at Original Murdick's Fudge for a sweet treat. Return to the Grand Hotel to relax on the world's biggest porch as the glittering panorama of the lake unfurls around to the tune of horse hooves in the distance, reminding you that Mackinac Island is truly timeless.