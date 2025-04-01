The Best Islands In The Midwest You Should Consider For A Vacation, According To Travelers

Think of islands, and images of swaying palm trees, silky sands, and turquoise seas might come to mind. Your imagination might take you to a tropical paradise where life is just an endless montage of sun, sea, sand, and serenity on a plot of land moored in the ocean. You might picture the kinds of places that are the world's 10 best islands for snorkeling. But islands don't have to be off the coast of a mainland, they can also be in the center of a country. A case in point is the Midwest, a part of the country where you might spot the Northern Lights. This vast region in the U.S., comprising 12 states, is home to countless bodies of water large enough to accommodate islands.

The Great Lakes, for instance, are home to about 30,000 islands alone. Some are tiny blobs, little more than a mass of rock, while others are vast enough to support their own thriving economy. The choices of islands in the Midwest are indeed plentiful, but among these spots of land surrounded by water, a number of destinations stand out. That could be because of the resplendent nature, the tourism infrastructure, or the ability to let travelers fully escape daily life. To find the best of them, we've looked over travel intel and blogs.