This Underrated Arkansas City Is Home To Eerie Local Folklore And Unforgettable Southern Comfort Food
In the quiet stretches of Southern Arkansas, you'll find rare landmarks like the world's only public diamond mine, located in Murfreesboro, and historic towns you typically won't find on must-see lists, like the under-the-radar artsy city of El Dorado. You're bound to find some odd curiosities around this lesser-known region of the United States, but one town that embodies both Southern Gothic legend and offbeat history is Gurdon. While Little Rock and the Ozarks get most of Arkansas' press, turn your car toward Gurdon if you're looking for stories worth bringing to your next dinner party — stories full of murder, mystery, and fraternal lumberjacks, topped with a couple of memorable bites.
Gurdon's local legend begins off the path of railroad tracks that have long since been out of use. Visitors who come to this area have reported seeing a floating light, dubbed the "Gurdon Light," which has never fully been explained and was even featured in an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries." And the unexplainable light is hardly the extent of Gurdon's quirks. It's also the place where the International Concatenated Order of the Hoo-Hoo was founded by a group of lumberjacks who were stranded in the rain at a local train stop. All of this is to say, when you come to Gurdon, expect to walk a bit outside the bounds of the ordinary.
The strange and supernatural thrive in Gurdon
The Gurdon Light is more a baffling phenomenon than it is a superstitious tall tale, and that's what makes it all the more mysterious. "Yes there is no doubt about it that it does exist, but rather what is it? Nobody has been able to explain that, not on national television, local television, no one," said Bob Thompson, Clark County Historical Association president, to KATV News. Countless observers have seen the light, with many describing it as having a bobbing motion, ranging in size from a tiny dot to the size of a cap.
Aside from being a darkly alluring curiosity, the Gurdon Light is also tied to a bit of local history. To get the context for its folklore, you have to go back, first, to the town's origins, rooted in the railroad industry. Incorporated in 1880, the town was a stop along major railway lines and played an important role in transporting lumber. One legend of the Gurdon Light claims that a railroad worker was decapitated by an oncoming train, and the mysterious light is that of the ghost's lantern, as it searches for its detached head. Another tale is tied to a real event, the murder of railroad worker William McClain in the 1930s, who allegedly was holding a lantern when he was killed.
The railroad tracks aren't active anymore, and they're unlabeled, but you can find the area where the light is typically seen by looking for where the tracks once crossed Route 53. On Google Maps, the location is marked as "Gurdon Spook Lights." But, be warned, you will have to follow the abandoned tracks into the woods a bit before you reach the spot where you can allegedly see the light.
Gurdon's curious cultural landmarks and dining
However, there's much more in Gurdon than just the mysterious light. In 1892, a group of lumber workers who were stuck in town because of a rainstorm created the International Concatenated Order of the Hoo-Hoo, initially as a joke. The order grew into a worldwide organization, with members including the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Theodore Roosevelt. Somewhat ironic considering what Gurdon is known for, the organization shuns superstition, which is why it defiantly selected the black cat as its mascot. A plaque with two black cat statues stands as a monument to the Hoo-Hoo on North First Street. Meanwhile, at the Hoo-Hoo Headquarters on Main Street, there's a museum housed in an old cabin, where you can learn about the organization and the town's timber history.
When you're ready to try out some Southern cuisine, there are a few solid options around town. The Southfork Truck Stop was called a "fabulous find in the backroads of Arkansas" by one Tripadvisor reviewer. The restaurant serves classic Southern dishes like beans with cornbread and chicken-fried steak. Another local favorite is Allen's Barbecue and Grill, which holds 4.1 stars on Tripadvisor and gets praise for its warm service and delicious comfort food.
Thinking about making a trip out? The nearest major airport to Gurdon is the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, about an hour-and-a-half drive from the town along Interstate 30. As the starting point for your trip, Little Rock is also full of gems to explore, like its River Market District, known for its vibrant boutiques and food spots.