This Underrated Arkansas City Is Home To Eerie Local Folklore And Unforgettable Southern Comfort Food

The Gurdon Light is more a baffling phenomenon than it is a superstitious tall tale, and that's what makes it all the more mysterious. "Yes there is no doubt about it that it does exist, but rather what is it? Nobody has been able to explain that, not on national television, local television, no one," said Bob Thompson, Clark County Historical Association president, to KATV News. Countless observers have seen the light, with many describing it as having a bobbing motion, ranging in size from a tiny dot to the size of a cap.

Aside from being a darkly alluring curiosity, the Gurdon Light is also tied to a bit of local history. To get the context for its folklore, you have to go back, first, to the town's origins, rooted in the railroad industry. Incorporated in 1880, the town was a stop along major railway lines and played an important role in transporting lumber. One legend of the Gurdon Light claims that a railroad worker was decapitated by an oncoming train, and the mysterious light is that of the ghost's lantern, as it searches for its detached head. Another tale is tied to a real event, the murder of railroad worker William McClain in the 1930s, who allegedly was holding a lantern when he was killed.

The railroad tracks aren't active anymore, and they're unlabeled, but you can find the area where the light is typically seen by looking for where the tracks once crossed Route 53. On Google Maps, the location is marked as "Gurdon Spook Lights." But, be warned, you will have to follow the abandoned tracks into the woods a bit before you reach the spot where you can allegedly see the light.