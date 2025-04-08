Situated In Southernmost Arkansas Is An Under-The-Radar City Full Of Arts, Entertainment, And Shops

El Dorado, Arkansas, may no longer have its status as an oil boom town, but that doesn't mean that it's no longer booming. Even with much of its historic charm preserved in the form of many of its nearly century-old buildings, there is quite a lot to do in this city for the modern traveler. With a thriving arts scene, tons of entertainment, and quaint shops to explore, El Dorado is an overlooked gem that's well worth checking out.

El Dorado is about a two-hour drive south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in the state's capital of Little Rock. With all there is to do in the city, there's almost never a bad time to visit. However, spring and fall are generally recommended as the best times, as the moderate temperatures make it easier to enjoy the outdoor festivities. (But if you must visit Arkansas in winter, also make sure to stop by Jasper for old-fashioned small-town Christmas charm and festivities.)

El Dorado may be off the beaten path, but it still knows how to take care of travelers. There are plenty of highly-rated and comfortable places to stay in the city, many of which are right in the heart of the action, such as Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, the Hampton Inn El Dorado, and the Haywood El Dorado. The best thing is you can expect all kinds of amazing restaurants in the city as well — stop by Abe's Ole Feed House for some real Southern- and Cajun-style grub, get some classic diner dishes at Johnny B's Grill, and treat yourself to something a little more upscale at Barefoot Bistro.