One Of Southwest Florida's Best Escapes Is A Remote State Park With Pristine Waters And Secluded Trails
Although Florida is best known for its glitzy cities and soft-sand beaches, the state deserves more recognition for its wild, breathtaking nature that is unlike anything else on the planet. Sure, you won't be able to hike up to peaks that rise up in the clouds — the state is flat as an ironing board — but you will be able to see untouched ecosystems, crystal-clear springs, and species like the Florida panther, the Florida black bear, manatees, and turtles. In fact, Everglades National Park is the only place on Earth where you have the chance to see both crocodiles and alligators. If you're visiting the state's Southwest and want an introduction to its nature, plan an escape to the beautiful Little Manatee River State Park.
A blackwater river saved from the overdevelopment of the area, this 2,433 acre park protects several ecosystems, including oxbow wetlands, oak scrub, flatwoods, and pine forests. As you hike, bike, boat, or kayak around the park, keep an eye out for animals like hawks, white-tail deer, ospreys, and river otters. Hikers and bikers will be happy to know most of the park's trails are under 5 miles, so they're suitable for beginners or for anyone looking to relax in nature. Equestians are also welcome to explore the 15 miles of trails that are suitable for horseback adventures. That said, visitors should be aware that trails aren't always well marked. Avoid getting lost or confused by downloading routes on an app like All Trails.
Planning a visit to Little Manatee River State Park
Don't think that just because this state park is not big, you don't need to come prepared. Many people from out of state make the mistake of underestimating the heat. It's best to visit the park from November to March, when the temperature is bearable and the mosquitos somewhat in control. The hotter months are sweltering and mosquito swarms seem to be on steroids. South Floridians usually avoid camping during these months, but if you want to brave the heat, just make sure to bring repellent, UV-protecting clothes, sunblock, and a lot of water. Trust us, the last thing you want is to get lost in a Florida park and not have enough to water to stay hydrated.
Even though you can see a large part of Little Manatee River in a single day, if you want to be away from civilization for longer, the park offers over 34 campsites and amenities like flush toilets, hot showers, and public water fountains where you can refill your water bottle. You'll also have access to picnic tables, a fire ring, and BBQ grills. Coming in with an RV or trailer is possible. Four of the sites are for horse camping, though some Tripadvisor reviewers have complained that spots are sometimes given to normal campers. Although large food items aren't available, the park sells ice and firewood, and rents bikes, kayaks, and canoes. Equestrians, however, will have to bring their own horse.
Things to do around Little Manatee River State Park
Little Manatee river State Park might feel very secluded when you're deep in its wilderness, but it's actually close to several of the Gulf Coast's most exciting cities. The easiest way to get here is to land in Tampa International Airport and then drive for about an hour. This cosmopolitan city is known for its restaurant and retail scene and claims to be the birthplace of the Cuban sandwich. In around the same amount of time, you'll get to Sarasota, which has one of the best beaches in the U.S. Artsy St. Petersburg, with its chill vibes and a world-renowned Dali collection, is even closer. You'll only need around 40 minutes to get to the park from here. We'd recommend stopping in any of these cities before or after you stop by the state park so you can enjoy both Florida's wilderness and its exciting cities.
Another unexpected place to visit near the park is Fiorelli Winery. Located 30 minutes away in Bradenton, this unique spot has wine tastings and private tours of the gorgeous property. If, on the contrary, getting a taste of Florida nature leaves you wanting even more, commit to a longer road trip and drive south for three hours to get to the underrated Big Cypress National Preserve. Although it's technically not part of Everglades National Park, the ecosystem is the same, so you'll get to see the best of the state's wild side for free.