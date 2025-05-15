One Of Southwest Florida's Best Escapes Is A Remote State Park With Pristine Waters And Secluded Trails

Although Florida is best known for its glitzy cities and soft-sand beaches, the state deserves more recognition for its wild, breathtaking nature that is unlike anything else on the planet. Sure, you won't be able to hike up to peaks that rise up in the clouds — the state is flat as an ironing board — but you will be able to see untouched ecosystems, crystal-clear springs, and species like the Florida panther, the Florida black bear, manatees, and turtles. In fact, Everglades National Park is the only place on Earth where you have the chance to see both crocodiles and alligators. If you're visiting the state's Southwest and want an introduction to its nature, plan an escape to the beautiful Little Manatee River State Park.

A blackwater river saved from the overdevelopment of the area, this 2,433 acre park protects several ecosystems, including oxbow wetlands, oak scrub, flatwoods, and pine forests. As you hike, bike, boat, or kayak around the park, keep an eye out for animals like hawks, white-tail deer, ospreys, and river otters. Hikers and bikers will be happy to know most of the park's trails are under 5 miles, so they're suitable for beginners or for anyone looking to relax in nature. Equestians are also welcome to explore the 15 miles of trails that are suitable for horseback adventures. That said, visitors should be aware that trails aren't always well marked. Avoid getting lost or confused by downloading routes on an app like All Trails.