One Of North America's Largest Lagoon Systems Is A Hiker's Paradise Between The Beach And California Redwoods

Between Northern California's towering redwoods and its world-famous coastal Pacific shoreline, there are some stunning natural wonders, which are often overlooked by visitors to world-famous sites like Yosemite National Park and Redwood National and State Parks (which is home to the world's tallest trees). From the incredible turquoise waters of Trinidad to the beautiful El Matador beach just off the Pacific Highway, Northern California offers some of the most underappreciated treasures in the state. One of these gems is Humboldt Lagoons State Park, a series of coastal sanctuaries that offer a rare blend of seclusion and rugged natural beauty, as well as one of the largest lagoon systems in North America.

From lush marshes to dramatic ocean backdrops, the Humboldt Lagoons have become a haven for hikers and birders, as well as for those looking for a nature experience away from the crowds. With coastal trails and historic landscapes, the lagoons invite visitors to explore a lesser-known side of California, a wild sanctuary off the beaten path. Beyond the outdoor recreational opportunities such as hiking and water sports that this area of California has to offer, the Humboldt area is also one of great cultural and historical significance, as the ancestral home of the Yurok tribe, who have lived in the area for thousands of years.