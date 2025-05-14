This Atlanta Neighborhood With Walkable Charm Is A Lively Georgia Hub For Shopping, Trendy Dining, And Art

In the heart of Atlanta, just off 17th street, is a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, known as Atlantic Station, where world-class shopping, trendy dining, and a thriving art scene converge. Open to the public and uniquely designed, this master-planned community is so expansive and self-sufficient that it has its own zip code. Although it feels like a true urban neighborhood, it is privately owned and operated, offering visitors and residents a curated experience unlike any other in the city.

Atlantic Station was built on the site of the former Atlantic Steel Mill and has transformed into a model for modern mixed-use developments. Spanning over 130 acres, this neighborhood is pedestrian-friendly and well-connected, with a layout that encourages exploration on foot. The open-air layout of the retail space creates a comfortable shopping experience, whether you're picking up essentials or spending the afternoon browsing for the latest fashion trends. And with ample parking — a rarity in Atlanta — you can shop stress-free.

One of Atlantic Station's biggest draws is its diverse and accessible shopping options. Here, you'll find major retailers like Target, IKEA, and Dillard's, as well as specialty stores such as H&M, DSW, and a store featuring merchandise from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United sports teams. For those seeking a more upscale experience, the Atlantic Station shopping district also features designer brands and local boutiques, such as Candleporium, which offers candle-making workshops, and Repeat Atlanta, a streetwear store.