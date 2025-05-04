Top Reasons That Will Get You Denied Or Suspended From TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck is a popular Trusted Traveler Program (similar to Global Entry, which is better for some travelers) that allows pre-approved passengers to use expedited security screening lanes at over 200 airports across the United States. With benefits like shorter lines, exemptions for removing shoes or laptops, and a generally quicker airport experience, TSA PreCheck is a game-changer for frequent flyers. But not every traveler qualifies; even those accepted may later find their status revoked or temporarily suspended. The program is designed to prioritize national security, and The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) uses rigorous standards to determine who qualifies.
If you're wondering why TSA PreCheck might be denied, revoked, or suddenly not appear on your boarding pass, there are several reasons. Some relate to eligibility or immigration issues, while others involve criminal offenses or security concerns. Here's a detailed look at the top reasons TSA PreCheck status may be denied or suspended — and what you can do if it happens to you.
Criminal offenses
Perhaps the most common reason for being denied or losing TSA PreCheck status is a disqualifying criminal offense. The TSA maintains a list of permanent and interim disqualifying criminal offenses. If you've been convicted of certain crimes within the past seven years, your application may be denied, or your current PreCheck status could be suspended. This is also true if you are under indictment or wanted for a disqualifying offense.
Some of the permanently disqualifying offenses include espionage, treason, terrorism, and murder. Transportation security incident involvement, such as bringing a firearm or another prohibited weapon through a TSA checkpoint, can also permanently disqualify you from TSA PreCheck, even if there are no resulting criminal charges. The TSA maintains internal records of incidents that involve threats to aviation safety. Other examples include tampering with screening procedures, trying to bypass security protocols, or physically assaulting a TSA officer.
Interim disqualifying offenses include felony drug possession or distribution, extortion, bribery, robbery, identity fraud, illegal possession of firearms, or assault with intent to kill. If you've been convicted of any of these offenses within the established timeframe or have been released from prison within the past five years, TSA may deem you ineligible. In some cases, even sealed or expunged records may be considered during background checks.
Failure to meet eligibility requirements
At its core, TSA PreCheck is designed for low-risk travelers. When you apply, you're vetted through a background check that includes fingerprinting, identity verification, and security threat assessments. Your application will be denied if you don't meet the basic eligibility requirements. To be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national, or a lawful permanent resident. As you might have gathered, you must not have any disqualifying criminal history or immigration violations. Finally, enrollees must pass all required background checks.
Even minor inconsistencies on your application can delay or result in a denial. These include mismatched names, addresses, or incomplete information. Additionally, individuals with unresolved legal matters, pending charges, or insufficient documentation of identity or citizenship may not meet TSA's standards for enrollment.
Violations of U.S. immigration law can also result in TSA PreCheck denial or suspension. The program requires all applicants to be legally present in the United States and have a clean immigration history. Examples of disqualifying immigration issues include overstaying a visa, providing false information on immigration forms, being involved in deportation or removal proceedings, or being denied entry to the U.S. due to inadmissibility. Even if you're in good standing, a prior immigration violation on your record may raise red flags during the vetting process.
No-Fly lists and recurrent criminal history vetting
Unsurprisingly, identifying as a known or suspected terrorist will disqualify you from TSA PreCheck. TSA routinely cross-references applicants and existing members with federal terrorism-related databases, including the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), the No-Fly List, and other government and international watchlists. Individuals flagged during this vetting process are not only denied PreCheck but may also be subject to additional security screenings, travel restrictions, or investigations. If you've been wrongfully placed on a watchlist, which has occurred in rare cases, you can file a redress claim through the DHS Traveler Redress Inquiry Program (TRIP) to contest the issue.
TSA PreCheck membership is not a one-time approval — members are continuously monitored through recurrent criminal history vetting. This means that even if you were approved years ago, a new offense on your record could cause your privileges to be temporarily suspended or revoked. For instance, if you're arrested or charged with a disqualifying crime, TSA may place your PreCheck status on hold while it reviews the situation. During this time, you may find that your Known Traveler Number (KTN) is still active, but you're not receiving PreCheck benefits on your boarding passes. These temporary suspensions typically last between 30 and 90 days, depending on the nature of the issue and how long it takes for TSA to complete its review. If you're cleared after the investigation, your PreCheck access is typically reinstated.
What to do if your status is suspended
If your application is denied or your TSA PreCheck is suspended, you should receive a formal notification from TSA explaining the reason and your options for appeal. You can typically request a written explanation of the denial, then file an appeal or submit additional documentation for an overturn. If the appeals fail, you can always reapply after the disqualifying condition no longer applies. For example, if you were denied due to a conviction that is more than seven years old, you may be eligible again in the future. Likewise, if your suspension resulted from a misunderstanding or outdated information, you can work with TSA or DHS TRIP to resolve the issue.
From criminal and immigration violations to watchlist concerns and recurrent vetting, many factors can influence whether a traveler is eligible — or remains eligible — for PreCheck benefits. Understanding these rules can help you avoid pitfalls and protect your trusted traveler status for years to come. Regardless, TSA PreCheck is a privilege that offers speed and convenience at the airport and can even be free for some travelers, but it's not guaranteed.