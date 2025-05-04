Top Reasons That Will Get You Denied Or Suspended From TSA PreCheck

Perhaps the most common reason for being denied or losing TSA PreCheck status is a disqualifying criminal offense. The TSA maintains a list of permanent and interim disqualifying criminal offenses. If you've been convicted of certain crimes within the past seven years, your application may be denied, or your current PreCheck status could be suspended. This is also true if you are under indictment or wanted for a disqualifying offense.

Some of the permanently disqualifying offenses include espionage, treason, terrorism, and murder. Transportation security incident involvement, such as bringing a firearm or another prohibited weapon through a TSA checkpoint, can also permanently disqualify you from TSA PreCheck, even if there are no resulting criminal charges. The TSA maintains internal records of incidents that involve threats to aviation safety. Other examples include tampering with screening procedures, trying to bypass security protocols, or physically assaulting a TSA officer.

Interim disqualifying offenses include felony drug possession or distribution, extortion, bribery, robbery, identity fraud, illegal possession of firearms, or assault with intent to kill. If you've been convicted of any of these offenses within the established timeframe or have been released from prison within the past five years, TSA may deem you ineligible. In some cases, even sealed or expunged records may be considered during background checks.