'Coal Town, USA' Is A West Virginia City In The Appalachian Mountains Quietly Reinventing Itself As Cool

"Coal Town, USA": Doesn't sound like the most appealing place to visit, right? What with all those miners trudging around, pickaxes over their shoulders, hard hats off-kilter, their bodies saturated with black dust. At least, that's the image that locals of Welch, West Virginia, are trying to change.

On the surface, Welch could sound like any number of former mining towns dotting Appalachia, a region sadly suffering from rampant opioid problems. The town, once home to a thriving coal mining community of about 6,000 back in the 1940s, has dwindled to 3,300. Current pictures of its downtown look derelict in comparison to the Welch's bustling heyday, when it truly looked like its old moniker, "Little New York." The U.S. Library of Congress even designates Welch as "distressed," an official economic term used by the Distressed Communities Index (DCI) indicating a high poverty rate and general economic troubles.

But this is not Welch's whole story — not if certain key residents have anything to say about it. Individuals like Welch Mayor Harold McBride, business developer Jason Grubb, artists like Tom Acosta, and doubtlessly countless more within the fabric of the town, are doing their best to revitalize Welch. They want Welch to be a vibrant place full of food, art, outdoor activities, and historical relevance for tourists and for themselves. After all, other mining towns like Nevada City in Montana have come alive again, so why not Welch? It's the kind of town that just might be worth dropping by if you've got the chance.