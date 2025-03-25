This Abandoned Montana Mining Town Is Lively Once Again With Wooden Boardwalks And Vintage Steam Trains

The rugged state of Montana is known for Glacier National Park and for being home to the American frontier. "Big Sky Country," as it's often called, is part of the Wild West, where cowboys and bounty hunters once bantered in saloons and miners came to seek their golden fortune. Nevada City, a ghost town turned lively open-air museum, truly lives up to the Old West image. In particular, Nevada City Old Town Museum and Music Hall is a local park and life-size time capsule filled with original pre-1900 structures. A tiny town in southwest Montana, it's the ideal destination for history buffs and Western fans. Nevada City is a mere 88 miles from Yellowstone National Park, making it the perfect getaway before or after visiting the picturesque hot springs, geysers, and canyons.

The closest airports to Nevada City are Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) and Bert Mooney Airport (BTM). Rent a car from either airport and drive about one hour and 20 minutes to Nevada City, or head to Virginia City nearby instead. The open-air museum is easily accessible via an old-timey train, the Alder Gulch Shortline Railroad, departing from Virginia City. The 15-minute ride is a great way to enjoy the scenery. Since Nevada City's attractions are only open from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend, summer is the best time to visit. You will need to purchase a ticket to enter the park. As of this writing, it's $10 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 4 to 11) and seniors (65 and older), and free for children under 3. Add $2 per ticket for the weekend and holiday rate.