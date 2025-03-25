This Abandoned Montana Mining Town Is Lively Once Again With Wooden Boardwalks And Vintage Steam Trains
The rugged state of Montana is known for Glacier National Park and for being home to the American frontier. "Big Sky Country," as it's often called, is part of the Wild West, where cowboys and bounty hunters once bantered in saloons and miners came to seek their golden fortune. Nevada City, a ghost town turned lively open-air museum, truly lives up to the Old West image. In particular, Nevada City Old Town Museum and Music Hall is a local park and life-size time capsule filled with original pre-1900 structures. A tiny town in southwest Montana, it's the ideal destination for history buffs and Western fans. Nevada City is a mere 88 miles from Yellowstone National Park, making it the perfect getaway before or after visiting the picturesque hot springs, geysers, and canyons.
The closest airports to Nevada City are Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) and Bert Mooney Airport (BTM). Rent a car from either airport and drive about one hour and 20 minutes to Nevada City, or head to Virginia City nearby instead. The open-air museum is easily accessible via an old-timey train, the Alder Gulch Shortline Railroad, departing from Virginia City. The 15-minute ride is a great way to enjoy the scenery. Since Nevada City's attractions are only open from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend, summer is the best time to visit. You will need to purchase a ticket to enter the park. As of this writing, it's $10 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 4 to 11) and seniors (65 and older), and free for children under 3. Add $2 per ticket for the weekend and holiday rate.
Experience Nevada City's colorful history
Nevada City and Virginia City were the hubs of the Alder Gulch diggings, the sites of the largest gold placer deposits in the United States. The mineral attracted thousands of fortune-seeking miners and speculators in the mid-19th century who made Nevada City home. However, the town's heyday ended, and almost everyone left by 1876 after the gold ran out.
Several decades later, Nevada City's luck changed. Montana legislator Charles Bovey, a rancher whose family was part of what is known as General Mills today, was an avid collector of historical buildings and automated music machines. He and his wife, Sue, advocated for preserving Montana's history. They eventually moved their collections to Nevada City and turned the ghost town into the glorious living museum it is today, where people of the new millennium can experience a taste of its colorful history. Today, Nevada City has 108 historic buildings dotting its streets, including 14 original to the city.
You can purchase passes to enjoy Nevada City on a budget. For $129, the Vigilante Pass will allow a family of up to five to enjoy two days of unlimited rides on the train, gold panning at the River of Gold, access to Nevada City, and discounts from participating businesses. The Stay and Play Pass is $299 and includes a weeknight stay at Fairweather Inn or Nevada City Cabins, plus the Vigilante Pass. However, a pass is not required to enjoy Nevada City. You can also get an entry ticket to the park (which we highly recommend) and pay for individual experiences.
What to expect at Nevada City's outdoor museum and beyond
The best way to explore the outdoor museum is to stroll the wooden boardwalks linking the buildings. The Sedman House, built in 1873, was the lavish home of a local gold miner. Criterion Hall is a dry goods store where the townspeople purchased their essentials and likely exchanged gossip. Then there's the jailhouse, one of the original buildings from Nevada City, where the infamous gangster George Ives was housed before his hanging. You should also head to Nevada City's Music Hall to check out the Boveys' elaborate collection of automated music machines. It's a fascinating display of band organs and music players, many of which are still operational.
On the weekends, the city hosts living history reenactments, where people dressed in period costumes bring the gold rush town back to life through exhibits and performances. You can walk amid the actors and engage with them to learn about life in the 1860s.
Be sure to check out the neighboring Virginia City. The Virginia City Players put on a vaudeville show— a family-friendly comedy performance in a charming old opera house. Then, commemorate your visit by dressing up as an outlaw, a posh lady, a miner, or whatever you fancy, and have your photo taken with an authentic period backdrop at the Montana Picture Gallery. Cap off your visit by grabbing a burger or schnitzel at the German restaurant The Road Agents' Roost. For more quaint small towns in Montana, check out Livingston, the original gateway to Yellowstone National Park.