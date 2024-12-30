In The Heart Of West Virginia's Appalachia Is The Most Affordable Vacation Destination In The US

Once an 1800s town with less than 2,000 residents, Charleston has grown into the city center for a population of over 50,000. Get introduced to the community's unique past at captivating local museums and historic sites. Start your adventures at the West Virginia State Museum. With free admission and tours, exhibits full of historic artifacts, and a quirky collection of antique hats, this museum gives visitors a fun and info-packed look into West Virginia history.

Next, head to the State Capitol and marvel at its impressive design, statues, and marble walls. Another free-to-visit attraction, the Capitol invites sightseers to peruse its galleries, join a guided tour, then grab lunch at the Capitol Complex Food Court. After your Capitol visit, join a free tour of the Governor's Mansion, a 1925 treasure where local politicians once greeted international officials. While tours are free, you'll need to make a reservation before visiting.

Discover another historic home at the Craik-Patton House. A charming Greek Revival structure, the site served as the home for notable figures like Confederate Colonel George S. Patton and the Craik family. The Craik family included Dr. James Craik, personal doctor for George Washington, and George Washington Craik, Washington's second-term secretary. Yet another free attraction, the Craik-Patton House invites guests to stroll through the gardens or tour the museum inside.