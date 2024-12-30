In The Heart Of West Virginia's Appalachia Is The Most Affordable Vacation Destination In The US
West Virginia mountain towns like eclectic, cozy Elkins and artsy Shepherdstown help the state earn its nickname of "almost heaven." Fully located within the Appalachian region and home to wonders like New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, West Virginia invites sightseers to enjoy its treasure trove of incredible travel destinations. For budget-conscious visitors, one of the state's best places for an affordable vacation is the capital city of Charleston.
In Charleston, travelers can experience natural beauty, explore fascinating museums, and learn about local history for under $200 a day. That's around $84 less than the average cost-per-day for vacations in the U.S. Families planning a Charleston getaway can even book entire homes on Airbnb for as low as $70 a night. Visitors can reduce costs even further by booking a Charleston vacation in winter, when hotel prices dip. No matter when you visit, experience Charleston to the fullest with this guide to the town's best historic sites, natural areas, and cultural attractions.
Explore Charleston's intriguing historic sites and museums
Once an 1800s town with less than 2,000 residents, Charleston has grown into the city center for a population of over 50,000. Get introduced to the community's unique past at captivating local museums and historic sites. Start your adventures at the West Virginia State Museum. With free admission and tours, exhibits full of historic artifacts, and a quirky collection of antique hats, this museum gives visitors a fun and info-packed look into West Virginia history.
Next, head to the State Capitol and marvel at its impressive design, statues, and marble walls. Another free-to-visit attraction, the Capitol invites sightseers to peruse its galleries, join a guided tour, then grab lunch at the Capitol Complex Food Court. After your Capitol visit, join a free tour of the Governor's Mansion, a 1925 treasure where local politicians once greeted international officials. While tours are free, you'll need to make a reservation before visiting.
Discover another historic home at the Craik-Patton House. A charming Greek Revival structure, the site served as the home for notable figures like Confederate Colonel George S. Patton and the Craik family. The Craik family included Dr. James Craik, personal doctor for George Washington, and George Washington Craik, Washington's second-term secretary. Yet another free attraction, the Craik-Patton House invites guests to stroll through the gardens or tour the museum inside.
The best natural areas and cultural attractions in Charleston
While Charleston sightseers can find New River Gorge National Park a little over an hour away, you don't need to leave city limits for stunning natural wonders. For hours of hiking, biking, camping, horseback riding, geocaching, and more, trek into Kanawha State Forest. Formerly the grounds for logging and mining operations, the region now hosts over 60 miles of trails, seasonal wildflowers, campgrounds, and other outdoorsy delights. Visit Wildcat Ridge Trail for mountain biking and spots like Hemlock Falls Trail for a nature walk. For paddling (and gorgeous fall color), leave the forest for Daniel Boone Park, a lovely nature area with Kanawha River access.
When you're ready for a cultural experience, drive back into town for the Clay Center. Officially known as the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences, this massive red-brick building houses both the Avampato Discovery Museum and Juliet Art Museum. The Avampato Discovery Museum offers family-friendly, science-focused exhibits on everything from music and health to the environment and electricity. Meanwhile, the Juliet Art Museum showcases a collection featuring West Virginia masters, pop art legends, and more. Both museums hold workshops and events that can heighten the experience for travelers who enjoy hands-on learning.