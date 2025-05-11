A Dreamy Retro-Inspired Hotel On Florida's Gulf Coast Pairs Beachfront Bliss With Palm-Shaded Pools

Inside the rooms of Mello on the Beach, you'll find a curated mix of vintage and custom furniture, terrazzo countertops, and coastal color schemes. "We wanted to complement the colors of the island ... Rooms have durable finishes but also feel residential," interior designer Jennifer Ronsenthal told Sarasota Magazine. They're all accessible by a code, so you don't need to worry about losing a key card. The kitchenette has everything you'd need to cook meals throughout a stay, including a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and blender. A couple other touches you'll appreciate are the personal outdoor shower and a cooler to take with you to the shore. Most units are one bedroom, but there's also one two- and one three-bedroom unit.

Not to be overlooked, one of the biggest perks of Mello on the Beach is its easy access to the alluded beach. The hotel sits in the city of Holmes Beach, right on Manatee Beach. Mello provides beach towels, and the only thing separating you from the ocean is a trim of Australian pines, just enough to provide some seclusion while you're getting some shade but still allow the salty breeze and ocean sounds to trickle through. If you'd prefer to stick to calm, chlorinated water, there's also an arrow-shaped pool at the hotel, with lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Single-bedroom units start at a bit under $200 per night. There's parking right at the hotel, and you're just a five-minute walk from a Publix Super Market. While you're in the area, take the 10-minute drive to the Cortez Fishing Village, a serene fishing town with unmatched seafood.