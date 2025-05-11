A Dreamy Retro-Inspired Hotel On Florida's Gulf Coast Pairs Beachfront Bliss With Palm-Shaded Pools
Off the west coast of Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America), there's a barrier island that perhaps you haven't heard of before. Anna Maria Island has sugar-white sand and an old Florida ethos, but it lacks the sprawling resorts of Tampa to the north or Miami to the south. Instead, you'll find more mellow hotels surrounded by less crowded beaches. If you're interested in a vacation on one of Florida's top-rated islands, away from the chaotic party life, Mello on the Beach is a solid place to stay.
If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Tampa International, about an hour-and-a-half drive over Tampa Bay to Anna Maria Island. Unlike the corporate condos farther south on the coast, Mello on the Beach leans into Florida nostalgia: Pastel, striped umbrellas line the pool, wicker baskets grace mid-century tables, and rooms have nautical names like "Slow M'Ocean" and "Shore Enuff." In spite of its fun, retro feel, the hotel is comfortably modern. It opened in 2023, a total remodel of a former hotel on the site. It's a small property overall with 11 units, each with its own kitchenette and terrace, plus amenities you'll be thankful for, such as in-unit washers and dryers. Though the rooms aren't huge, they are, according to travel blogger Great Florida Road Trip, "decidedly lovely, and comfortable, and well-appointed."
Listens to the waves from a room at Mello on the Beach
Inside the rooms of Mello on the Beach, you'll find a curated mix of vintage and custom furniture, terrazzo countertops, and coastal color schemes. "We wanted to complement the colors of the island ... Rooms have durable finishes but also feel residential," interior designer Jennifer Ronsenthal told Sarasota Magazine. They're all accessible by a code, so you don't need to worry about losing a key card. The kitchenette has everything you'd need to cook meals throughout a stay, including a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and blender. A couple other touches you'll appreciate are the personal outdoor shower and a cooler to take with you to the shore. Most units are one bedroom, but there's also one two- and one three-bedroom unit.
Not to be overlooked, one of the biggest perks of Mello on the Beach is its easy access to the alluded beach. The hotel sits in the city of Holmes Beach, right on Manatee Beach. Mello provides beach towels, and the only thing separating you from the ocean is a trim of Australian pines, just enough to provide some seclusion while you're getting some shade but still allow the salty breeze and ocean sounds to trickle through. If you'd prefer to stick to calm, chlorinated water, there's also an arrow-shaped pool at the hotel, with lounge chairs and umbrellas.
Single-bedroom units start at a bit under $200 per night. There's parking right at the hotel, and you're just a five-minute walk from a Publix Super Market. While you're in the area, take the 10-minute drive to the Cortez Fishing Village, a serene fishing town with unmatched seafood.