The Coast Of Taiwan's Breathtaking Islands Sparkles With Bioluminescent 'Blue Tears' By Night

The Blue Tears are semi-common across the Matsu Islands, as these tiny algae are agitated by the ocean's currents which move them from beaches and coves back out to sea. And while the bioluminescence is a defense mechanism against predators, anything that disrupts the water will cause the same reaction, which is why they're often seen along the coastline where they interact with rocks and the seabed.

Of the Matsu Islands, Nangan is one of the most frequented by travelers hoping to catch a glimpse of the Blue Tears. There, the Beihai Tunnel, a repurposed military sea tunnel, hosts a Blue Tears boat ride in the evenings between March and September, taking passengers on a journey through the old tunnel in complete darkness. But be warned, the guided commentary is in Chinese, and only a slightly white sparkle is typically seen in the tunnel. One of the best ways to spot the bioluminescence is to join a guided tour to the day's current Blue Tears hot spots. These tours are held on islands such as Nangan, Beigan, and Dongju and incorporate a mix of dark sky stargazing and Blue Tears hunting.

Another boat option is on Beigan island from Qiaozi port, where Blue Tears are sometimes spotted on the sandy beaches. The boats follow gatherings of algae as they move out to sea. The charming Qinbi village is only a few minutes away for anyone hoping to explore historic villages.