One Of Connecticut's Most Expensive Vacation Destinations Is A Town Tucked Inside A Mid-Century Wonderland

At first it might seem odd that in the middle of the last century, some of the world's most cutting-edge architects all lived and worked in the sleepy suburban Connecticut town of New Canaan. But it makes more sense when you realize that some were European and had left post-World War II Europe behind, and that the East Coast -– home to many of the universities where they studied and taught –- was the first place they'd land in the U.S. Perhaps most importantly, New Canaan is just over an hour's drive from Midtown Manhattan.

New Canaan is part of the Gold Coast of Connecticut, so named for the wealth that is reflected in grand estates, hedge funds, and pastimes like polo and sailing. It's surrounded by other affluent enclaves like bougie and beautiful Darien and Greenwich with its chic restaurants and beaches. With a population of just over 20,000, New Canaan is a small community where the cost of living is nearly 39% higher than the U.S. average, according to Build magazine, and the average home value is $1.975 million, according to March 2025 estimates from Zillow. Visitors will notice higher-than-average prices for gas, hotels, and meals. However, there's value in what the town has to offer: a picturesque downtown, art galleries and cultural centers, pretty parks, and both preserved Colonial and mid-century modern architecture.

A car is needed to get around New Canaan, but if you're coming only for the famed Philip Johnson Glass House, Metro-North Railroad has a stop across the street from the visitor center where shuttles to the house depart.