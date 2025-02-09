An Under-The-Radar Connecticut Beach Town Is Beloved For Scenic Views, Rich History, And Antique Shops

In an enviable location where the Connecticut River spills into the Long Island Sound, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, checks all the boxes of an idyllic New England seaside town: beaches, lighthouses, scenic views, historic architecture, antiques stores, and seafood. A half hour east of New Haven, Old Saybrook is just off Exit 67 of I-95 and has a train station for Amtrak and Shore Line East regional service. The town also has a marina, and summer boaters exploring the coastline tie up and hop off to stroll downtown and get a bite. Old Saybrook's population of 10,000 balloons to three times as many in summer, adding vibrancy to daily life. A stunningly located public golf course, mini golf, nature trails, wetlands to explore, and plenty of shops and restaurants provide a variety of amusements.

Unlike some other towns, Old Saybrook opens one of its beaches to visitors. At only 100 yards, Harvey's Beach is small but has rest rooms, lifeguards, food for sale, and parking attendants in season who collect a fee of $15 per car on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Check the schedule of the performing arts venue named for the town's most famous resident. The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, known as The Kate, holds 275 events a year like tribute bands, plays, and magic, and it also has a free museum about the life and achievements of its namesake. Hepburn holds the record for most Academy Awards for acting: She won four and was nominated 12 times.