An Under-The-Radar Connecticut Beach Town Is Beloved For Scenic Views, Rich History, And Antique Shops
In an enviable location where the Connecticut River spills into the Long Island Sound, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, checks all the boxes of an idyllic New England seaside town: beaches, lighthouses, scenic views, historic architecture, antiques stores, and seafood. A half hour east of New Haven, Old Saybrook is just off Exit 67 of I-95 and has a train station for Amtrak and Shore Line East regional service. The town also has a marina, and summer boaters exploring the coastline tie up and hop off to stroll downtown and get a bite. Old Saybrook's population of 10,000 balloons to three times as many in summer, adding vibrancy to daily life. A stunningly located public golf course, mini golf, nature trails, wetlands to explore, and plenty of shops and restaurants provide a variety of amusements.
Unlike some other towns, Old Saybrook opens one of its beaches to visitors. At only 100 yards, Harvey's Beach is small but has rest rooms, lifeguards, food for sale, and parking attendants in season who collect a fee of $15 per car on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Check the schedule of the performing arts venue named for the town's most famous resident. The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, known as The Kate, holds 275 events a year like tribute bands, plays, and magic, and it also has a free museum about the life and achievements of its namesake. Hepburn holds the record for most Academy Awards for acting: She won four and was nominated 12 times.
Things to do
Golfers will want to reserve a tee time at the waterfront, nine-hole Fenwick Golf Course, the oldest public golf course in Connecticut. If mini golf is more your style, head to Saybrook Point where the charming course pays homage to the town, with miniature replicas of its lighthouse, boats, shingled cottages, and town hall. Take a walk in The Preserve, a 963-acre coastal forest, or rent a bike from Action Sports and follow a 10-mile loop trail along the coast and through pretty neighborhoods. If you're traveling with young children, you might want to stop by Kavanaugh Park so they can get their energy out in the playground and splash pad. Some Connecticut license plates depict Old Saybrook's Outer Lighthouse in a program that funds the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection's efforts to preserve wetlands. The town's other lighthouse, Saybrook Breakwater Lighthouse, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Antiques hunters: Begin at Essex Saybrook Antiques Village where dozens of dealers offer an eclectic array of furniture, jewelry, and collectibles. You never know what you might find at Re-unique Art and Antique Center, which collects treasures from around the globe with section for finds from Europe, Morocco, Latin America, and Asia; or browse through The Trove's two buildings to find antique furniture, signs, and so much more. Also check out an underrated historic New Hampshire town that's a hidden gem for antique enthusiasts or a Catskills town with a treasure trove of antique stores.
History, dining, and a destination hotel
Founded in 1635, Old Saybrook is one of America's oldest towns. Fort Saybrook Monument Park's interpretive signs tell of a long-since-demolished fort, and its critical location at the confluence of waterways ensured that its port was bustling for centuries. Lovely former homes of ship captains from its heyday contribute to the town's character. Download a walking tour brochure focusing on historic homes and churches, and also note the Old Saybrook South Green, a gathering place for events that's on the National Register of Historic Places. The North Cove neighborhood shines with beautiful examples of a range of architecture, most notably from 1700 to 1855, and the Borough of Fenwick for 19th-century wood-shingled summer cottages on a peninsula with sweeping water views in all directions. Nearby Mystic is another laidback coastal gem with well-preserved historic architecture.
There are dozens of restaurants in town — try the clam chowder and fish and chips at Penny Land Pub or the clam fritters and lobster roll at Skippers. After all the outdoor activity and with a full belly, you'll want to roll into a comfortable bed. Saybrook Point Resort & Marina's range of accommodations include the main inn, guest houses, and a seasonal Lighthouse Suite at the end of the dock in the adjacent marina. This 900-square-foot lighthouse with living and dining areas plus a kitchenette could be home for the night! The resort's spa, year-round saltwater pool, and excellent restaurant add to its attractions.