Why Night Snorkeling With Manta Rays In Hawaii Is A Beloved But Very Risky Thrill

Hawaii's Big Island is known for things like coffee farms, scenic vistas, and breathtaking volcano Kīlauea. It's also got some of the best snorkeling spots to see turtles, fish, and all sorts of sea life. However, if you're looking for a snorkeling experience to remember forever, you may have considered night snorkeling with manta rays.

The Kona coast is a great place for this, with a few major sites to observe them as they feed after dark on things like plankton, crab larvae, and fish eggs. It's no mystery why you'd want to experience these gentle, majestic creatures up close, but there are risks associated with the activity that you should know about before doing so.

First, these animals feed at night, meaning that you're swimming in a dark ocean. While the idea sounds great, you have to be comfortable with actually doing it in real life. You'll have lights, but you're going to be in water over your head, and that can unnerve some people. Some excursions require you to be able to confidently swim without flotation devices for around 50 yards, and be comfortable with and have experience snorkeling. If you get nervous doing it during the day, you are very likely to be more so at night. You're also required to speak and communicate in English, as you need to be able to listen to instructions and understand them quickly. Remember, you're in the ocean. Storms and other emergencies can happen.