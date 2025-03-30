This Lush Region Along Hawaii's Big Island Coast Offers Coffee Farms, Historic Landmarks, And Scenic Vistas

Sweeping about 30 miles along Hawaii's western coast lies the Kona Coffee Belt, a verdant and mountainous swath with conditions perfect for coffee production. While Honolulu is considered one of the five best destinations in America for coffee lovers due to its proliferation of coffee shops, the Kona Coffee Belt is the birthplace of the world-famous Kona Coffee, and here you can still visit working coffee farms. The history of Kona Coffee begins in the 19th century when missionary Samuel Ruggles planted Brazilian coffee trees in Kona. The region's stable and warm climate, plentiful rainfall, volcanic soil, and high elevation ensured prolific coffee production, and soon the region had hundreds of working farms. Today, coffee is only grown in two U.S. states, Hawaii and California. However, beyond touring coffee farms, the region around the Kona Coffee Belt also has a lot to offer, from hiking in national parks to relaxing at idyllic beaches.

The Kona Coffee Belt is easy to access and starts just a short distance from Kona International Airport. The ideal road trip through the Kona Coffee Belt runs along the Coffee Belt Road, also known as Highway 180. The region can be visited year-round, but for prime outdoor weather, visit during the dry-season months of May through October when average temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rainfall.