Hidden In California's Sierra Foothills Is A Secluded Paddler's Paradise In A Dramatic Steep-Walled Canyon

Gold Country is known for outdoor recreation, but not every noteworthy lake or reservoir is on the metaphorical map. California's American River offers countless opportunities for water recreation across the state, to be fair, and exploring them all would take a long time. Yet there happens to be one paddler's paradise along the South Fork American River that's worth trekking to on a day trip.

Outside Camino, California, about an hour's drive from Sacramento, and just past Placerville, a classic Gold Rush city, is one magical part of the Eldorado National Forest. The Eldorado National Forest spans a large area of the Gold Country, from Calaveras to El Dorado County, butting up against the Desolation Wilderness near Lake Tahoe, a glistening wilderness of granite peaks and lakes. Right at the western edge of the Eldorado National Forest lies Slab Creek Reservoir.

Slab Creek Reservoir flows inside a dramatic canyon that stretches for over 4 miles, creating the perfect conditions for kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, and other forms of human-powered water recreation.