In The Heart Of California's Gold Rush Country Is A Scenic River For A Day Full Of Adventure
California offers hundreds of miles of opportunities for adventure seekers. A visit to California's capital city, Sacramento, leaves ample opportunities to ditch city life for a scenic road trip and head to a destination for outdoor adventure. One of the hidden areas to escape the city lies at The American River, spanning 30 miles through the heart of California's gold rush country.
There are three forks to The American River -– the North Fork, Middle Fork, and South Fork, each offering its own unique take on river activities, especially during the peak summer months. The three sections offer opportunities for any pace and skill level on both land and water, from gold panning, fishing or hiking to battling rapids. On the North Fork, you can find yourself in the "wildest" part of the river, with waterfalls and rapids and 4,000-foot rock formations. The Middle Fork offers tamer rapids, and the South Fork is the mildest of all, with suitable waters for tubing. Viewing The American River's watershed map will give visitors insight into the river and how to explore its recreational activities.
Enjoy an epic adventure on The American River
If there's one activity to partake in on The American River for outdoor adventure, it's whitewater rafting. You can spend a few hours to a few days on an excursion on Class II to Class V rapids. This is an adventure my family and I experienced decades ago on the South Fork, which has the easiest and most family-friendly rapids of any point in the river. My grandparents were able to stand at several viewpoints along the way to see us on our adventure, and professional photographers memorialized the experience for us.
If you prefer to keep your feet on dry land, the North Fork and Middle Fork both offer hikes with gorgeous views, and you won't miss out on any intensity. The Canyon Creek Trail and Pickering Bar Trail both lead directly to the North Fork, with elevation gains of 2,700 feet. The Middle Fork is known for the Western States Endurance Run, a 100-mile trek that settlers took to cross the Sierras. Day hikers and runners also use the trail. The Middle Fork is also a popular spot for mountain bikers and horseback riders. The Tevis Cup, a 100-mile endurance equestrian ride, travels along the Middle Fork. The trails are dotted with Douglas firs, black oak and sugar pines. Visitors might even see a bald eagle.
If you're looking for something a little less strenuous, head to the South Fork and take a leisurely tubing trip from the American River Resort to either James Marshall Park or Henningsen Lotus Park. The 1- to 2.5-mile stretch is enjoyed while viewing the scenic surroundings, and it passes by a swimming hole suitable for children. Learn more about the first gold discovery in the state in 1849 at the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park. Visitors can pan for gold, take a walking tour and learn about the California Gold Rush of 1849.
Find hidden gems on the Lower American River, as noted by a local author
The Lower American River runs through Sacramento and is the most popular recreation river in the Golden State. It boasts hiking trails and boating activities, and it is ripe with steelhead trout and salmon. It also borders Carson Pass, part of a popular Northern California scenic drive known for its glorious fall colors.
If you're looking for more inspiration for a visit, there's a guidebook devoted entirely to exploring the Lower American River. Written by resident and outdoor enthusiast Ashley Shult Langdon, "Mildly Scenic" offers a complete close-up of trails and other points that make up 4,800 acres of the Lower American River. Each of the 18 chapters offers a different adventure to undertake along this portion of the river. As noted by the Mountain Democrat, the book is a 136-page full-color trail guide featuring maps, tips, and photos for any level adventurer to undertake. It was created during the pandemic while the author was seeking safe outdoor adventures with her children to escape being stuck at home. Sactown Magazine shared in a review of the book, "The persistence with which Langdon pried open this wilderness, rendering it accessible, is a quiet masterpiece of human effort."
No matter which section of The American River you find yourself exploring, there is something to satisfy anyone's need for adventure. It's the perfect escape from city life in this hidden wonder of Northern California. If you're looking for another day trip from Sacramento, one of the best destinations for kids is an underrated amusement park.