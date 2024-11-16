In The Heart Of California's Gold Rush Country Is A Scenic River For A Day Full Of Adventure

If there's one activity to partake in on The American River for outdoor adventure, it's whitewater rafting. You can spend a few hours to a few days on an excursion on Class II to Class V rapids. This is an adventure my family and I experienced decades ago on the South Fork, which has the easiest and most family-friendly rapids of any point in the river. My grandparents were able to stand at several viewpoints along the way to see us on our adventure, and professional photographers memorialized the experience for us.

If you prefer to keep your feet on dry land, the North Fork and Middle Fork both offer hikes with gorgeous views, and you won't miss out on any intensity. The Canyon Creek Trail and Pickering Bar Trail both lead directly to the North Fork, with elevation gains of 2,700 feet. The Middle Fork is known for the Western States Endurance Run, a 100-mile trek that settlers took to cross the Sierras. Day hikers and runners also use the trail. The Middle Fork is also a popular spot for mountain bikers and horseback riders. The Tevis Cup, a 100-mile endurance equestrian ride, travels along the Middle Fork. The trails are dotted with Douglas firs, black oak and sugar pines. Visitors might even see a bald eagle.

If you're looking for something a little less strenuous, head to the South Fork and take a leisurely tubing trip from the American River Resort to either James Marshall Park or Henningsen Lotus Park. The 1- to 2.5-mile stretch is enjoyed while viewing the scenic surroundings, and it passes by a swimming hole suitable for children. Learn more about the first gold discovery in the state in 1849 at the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park. Visitors can pan for gold, take a walking tour and learn about the California Gold Rush of 1849.