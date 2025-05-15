Nestled Between Beach Bungalows And Indie Cafés Is A Lively Los Angeles-Area Nook That Feels Like Summer

Ocean Park is a prime example of what makes Santa Monica one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods to spend a day in, so you may as well get to know the neighborhood on foot. Start with a walk down Main Street, window shopping the indie boutiques, art galleries, and primo thrift shops that line its blocks. Be sure to stop by Dogtown Coffee for a peek into Ocean Park's grunge-cool heritage — it's an ode to California skate and surf culture, located in the historic Zephyr Surf Shop. You'll also find two LA standards a few blocks further south: earthy and ethically sourced Groundwork Coffee and uber-trendy Urth Caffe, known for its European-inspired atmosphere.

You can't come to Ocean Park without checking out its beachfront. Santa Monica has one of the most famous beaches in the world, and Ocean Park's segment of it is typically less crowded than the areas to the north, near Santa Monica Pier, or to the south, where it turns into Venice Beach. The Dorothy Green Park, located at the end of Ocean Park Boulevard, has a welcoming emerald lawn beneath palm trees, perfect for spreading out on a blanket in the sun. Otherwise, a spot on the smooth, golden sand is yours right there for the taking. Or since plenty of bike rental shops line The Strand — the bike path that runs along the waterfront all the way south to Torrance Beach — you can grab a set of wheels and explore further.