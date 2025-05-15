Nestled Between Beach Bungalows And Indie Cafés Is A Lively Los Angeles-Area Nook That Feels Like Summer
Just south of Santa Monica Pier — the iconic last stop on Route 66, the highway dreams are made on — there's a dream-worthy neighborhood where sun-bleached cruiser bikes run the streets, the sea breeze mingles with the aroma of espresso, and the beachfront is lined with green grass and palm trees. This paradisiacal vortex surrounding Santa Monica's happening Main Street between Colorado and Rose Avenues is known as Ocean Park, and it balances the best of Santa Monica's upscale, commercial appeal with the individualist, quirky vibe of Venice, just below it.
Located off the I-10 at the 4th Street exit, Ocean Park's free daytime parking on residential streets lined with craftsman homes and pastel apartments makes it a popular point for beach entry among Los Angelenos coming from further inland. And it's just a stroll away from the Expo Line's Santa Monica Station, which is good news for out-of-towners since the LA Metro is the cheapest way to get around LA on your next vacation.
What to see and do in Ocean Park
Ocean Park is a prime example of what makes Santa Monica one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods to spend a day in, so you may as well get to know the neighborhood on foot. Start with a walk down Main Street, window shopping the indie boutiques, art galleries, and primo thrift shops that line its blocks. Be sure to stop by Dogtown Coffee for a peek into Ocean Park's grunge-cool heritage — it's an ode to California skate and surf culture, located in the historic Zephyr Surf Shop. You'll also find two LA standards a few blocks further south: earthy and ethically sourced Groundwork Coffee and uber-trendy Urth Caffe, known for its European-inspired atmosphere.
You can't come to Ocean Park without checking out its beachfront. Santa Monica has one of the most famous beaches in the world, and Ocean Park's segment of it is typically less crowded than the areas to the north, near Santa Monica Pier, or to the south, where it turns into Venice Beach. The Dorothy Green Park, located at the end of Ocean Park Boulevard, has a welcoming emerald lawn beneath palm trees, perfect for spreading out on a blanket in the sun. Otherwise, a spot on the smooth, golden sand is yours right there for the taking. Or since plenty of bike rental shops line The Strand — the bike path that runs along the waterfront all the way south to Torrance Beach — you can grab a set of wheels and explore further.
Where to eat and drink in Ocean Park
If you're craving something light or on the go, Jyan Isaac Bread has fresh fermented bread and bagel sandwiches that'll make you drool. Cha Cha Chicken serves authentic Caribbean cuisine on a colorful patio, and Samosa House has all kinds of South Indian pastries and snacks, either for sit-down or takeaway. If you're around on a Sunday, the Main Street Farmers Market has fresh produce and pre-packaged food from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Or if a healthy fresh-squeezed juice, green smoothie, or acai bowl is calling to you, Main Squeeze on Main Street is your best option.
For a kitsch dinner experience, with some strong tiki underpinnings, stop in at The Galley. First opened in 1934, it's the oldest standing restaurant in Santa Monica and serves classic steak and seafood with a lively atmosphere. The dining room inside Terrazza at the Casa del Mar Hotel provides Mediterranean fare and ambiance with bright, oceanfront views. Pasjoli by James Beard award-winning chef Dave Beran offers a more indulgent experience from its menu of French haute cuisine inspired by California's fresh produce.
For a fun tasting experience, the JuneShine taproom offers paddles of both their hard kombuchas, with flavors like acai berry, watermelon razz, and midnight painkiller. Ashland Hill has a fun local vibe in the beer garden, with a host of California beers on tap and a menu full of Cali-fusion favorites.