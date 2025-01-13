The Cheapest Way To Get Around Los Angeles On Your Next Vacation
In Los Angeles, there's so much more to see and do than just Hollywood. From the iconic Santa Monica pier and Venice Beach to the Getty Museum and Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles is packed with some of the best things to experience in Southern California.
So, what's the best — and cheapest — way to hit what's on your list? With the volatile price of car rentals, not to mention the city's notorious rush hour traffic, driving in LA may not be appealing. It is possible to do LA without a car, however. Despite its reputation as a city ruled by highways, LA has an extensive public transportation system that includes trains, ride-shares, and bike rentals. This does require strategic itinerary planning. But if you want to get around without a car, the LA Metro is your friend. Getting a TAP card to pay for fares will save time and money. The LA Metro promises passengers will never pay more than $5 a day or $18 a week when using a TAP card. It works on Metro trains, buses, and bikes. It's available to download as an app so you can start using it as soon as you get off the plane.
Getting to and from LAX
The first, and biggest transportation challenge, is Los Angeles Airport. Flying into LAX is relatively easy. Using public transportation to get to and from the airport is not.
It all depends on where you are staying. A base near the beach like Santa Monica, the charming Venice canals, or what's been described as LA's "coastal playground" of Marina Del Rey, are all relatively close to the airport. The No. 3 Big Blue Bus will deposit you a block away from Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade in under an hour for a fare of $1.25 with your TAP card.
If you are heading to central LA, the LAX FlyAway service may be easier. A one-way fare is $9.75. These buses run every five minutes, connecting each LAX terminal before bringing passengers to and from Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley or Union Station in Downtown LA. For most visitors, Union Station is the more convenient stop. From there, you can hop on several Metro lines (trains within LA county) and Metrolink trains (commuter rails outside of LA County) depending on where you plan to stay. For example, for a stay at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt, you could hop on the B line (also known to locals as the Red Line), jump off at Hollywood/Highland station, and walk the four minutes from there to the hotel. The trip should take less than an hour and a half and cost you $11.50.
Planning along Metro Lines
LA is a sprawling city. So when you're planning your itinerary, group activities by location and make use of those Metro lines. Universal Studios has a stop right off the B line. This is also the same line that connects to Hollywood and Downtown LA. That means Hollywood's Walk of Fame is a half-hour train ride away from the world-class contemporary art at the Broad. The E line (locals call this the Expo line) can whisk you from Downtown Santa Monica to see the Space Shuttle Endeavor at the California Science Center in under an hour. If you get off at Sepulveda/Pico station, there's a bus that takes visitors up to the Getty Center.
For locations where bus or Metro connections aren't the best, the Metro Micro offers on-demand ride-sharing in eight different areas of LA. Transferring to or from a Metro bus or rail station costs only 75 cents with the TAP card. Alternatively, Metro bike share costs $1.75 for a 30-minute ride and has the most extensive bike share locations.
Some of the most exciting places to see — including Griffith Observatory and the Getty Center — are also free. It takes a little time and planning, but LA without a car is not only doable, it might even be more affordable.