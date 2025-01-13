The Cheapest Way To Get Around Los Angeles On Your Next Vacation

The first, and biggest transportation challenge, is Los Angeles Airport. Flying into LAX is relatively easy. Using public transportation to get to and from the airport is not.

It all depends on where you are staying. A base near the beach like Santa Monica, the charming Venice canals, or what's been described as LA's "coastal playground" of Marina Del Rey, are all relatively close to the airport. The No. 3 Big Blue Bus will deposit you a block away from Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade in under an hour for a fare of $1.25 with your TAP card.

If you are heading to central LA, the LAX FlyAway service may be easier. A one-way fare is $9.75. These buses run every five minutes, connecting each LAX terminal before bringing passengers to and from Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley or Union Station in Downtown LA. For most visitors, Union Station is the more convenient stop. From there, you can hop on several Metro lines (trains within LA county) and Metrolink trains (commuter rails outside of LA County) depending on where you plan to stay. For example, for a stay at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt, you could hop on the B line (also known to locals as the Red Line), jump off at Hollywood/Highland station, and walk the four minutes from there to the hotel. The trip should take less than an hour and a half and cost you $11.50.