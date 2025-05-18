North Dakota's Charming Little City With A Hint Of Danish Charm, Winding Byways, And Lots Of Wildlife

Almost an hour northwest of Minot and its magical Scandinavian heritage park, and an hour and a half away from Bottineau — North Dakota's four-seasons playground — you'll find the small city of Kenmare. Not to be confused with the town in Ireland, and with only 961 residents, Kenmare might not seem like a very exciting destination to visit. However, the city's charming atmosphere, its clean air and beautiful downtown Danish windmill, as well as its wildlife-filled 14-mile long scenic byway are sure to captivate your traveling heart.

Kenmare does indeed possess a small town charm, but it is mostly a paradisiac haven for species like deer, moose, and hundreds of thousands of geese that flock to the city every year. Because of this, the annual Goosefest — Kenmare's biggest attraction centered around the geese — also draws hundreds of tourists to it. During these fun festivities, visitors can partake in raffles, live entertainment, birdwatching activities, and even some hunting.

Kenmare also offers its visitors several museums to enjoy, a nine hole golf course, other exciting outdoor activities like hiking, boating, and camping as well as several natural areas just waiting to be discovered. The closest major airport to Kenmare is the Minot International Airport an hour away. Minot itself stands just short of two hours away from the state's underrated and eclectic artsy city of Bismarck, making both cities very easy destinations to reach.