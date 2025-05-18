North Dakota's Charming Little City With A Hint Of Danish Charm, Winding Byways, And Lots Of Wildlife
Almost an hour northwest of Minot and its magical Scandinavian heritage park, and an hour and a half away from Bottineau — North Dakota's four-seasons playground — you'll find the small city of Kenmare. Not to be confused with the town in Ireland, and with only 961 residents, Kenmare might not seem like a very exciting destination to visit. However, the city's charming atmosphere, its clean air and beautiful downtown Danish windmill, as well as its wildlife-filled 14-mile long scenic byway are sure to captivate your traveling heart.
Kenmare does indeed possess a small town charm, but it is mostly a paradisiac haven for species like deer, moose, and hundreds of thousands of geese that flock to the city every year. Because of this, the annual Goosefest — Kenmare's biggest attraction centered around the geese — also draws hundreds of tourists to it. During these fun festivities, visitors can partake in raffles, live entertainment, birdwatching activities, and even some hunting.
Kenmare also offers its visitors several museums to enjoy, a nine hole golf course, other exciting outdoor activities like hiking, boating, and camping as well as several natural areas just waiting to be discovered. The closest major airport to Kenmare is the Minot International Airport an hour away. Minot itself stands just short of two hours away from the state's underrated and eclectic artsy city of Bismarck, making both cities very easy destinations to reach.
Things to enjoy when visiting the charming city of Kenmare
Goosefest is Kenmare's main annual attraction. This eight-day festivity honors the migration of nearly 400,000 snow geese flying south every October. While mostly attracting hunters, the festival also features local chili cook-offs, several contests, and family-friendly activities such as the raffles with over $50,000 in prizes. If geese are not your thing, there are other Kenmare year-round attractions to enjoy like the charming Danish Mill located downtown. The mill is surrounded by beautiful flowers as well as the city's park. Once a working mill for early homesteaders, it now stands as one of Kenmare's most charming landmarks.
Speaking of homesteaders, the Lake County Historical Society's Pioneer Village and Museum offers a glimpse into Kenmare's past. The museum hosts an actual pioneer village complete with a church and schoolhouse. Another must-stop is the V and R Toy Museum showcasing vintage toys and nostalgia for all ages. No visit to Kenmare is complete without touring some of its natural surroundings, however. At Mouse River Park visitors can enjoy 56 campsites with electrical hook-ups, a scenic suspension bridge, sports areas, and the popular Country Mouse Bar ice cream stand. About 30 miles east, Lake Darling is a great spot for fishing enthusiasts.
Finally, the Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge — stretching for 19,000 acres and designated as a North Dakota Scenic Byway — will captivate you with many scenic ecosystems, birdwatching opportunities, and glimpses of moose, deer, and the migrating geese. Don't forget to stop by the Visitor Center open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Best places to stay and eat while in Kenmare
You're going to get hungry after exploring the little yet very interesting city of Kenmare. As such, a great place to grab a bite is M&K's Pizza Hub specializing in very unique pizza flavors, like their Sauerkraut Pizza. They also serve breakfast and serve other delicious dishes such as tacos and wings.
As for accommodations, Kenmare does offer a fair share of options to choose from. One of these is the Quilt Inn close to the Canadian Border. This hotel offers guests comfortable rooms equipped with Wi-Fi and a continental breakfast is included. Prices start at around $94 per night at the time of writing. The San Way Ve Motel is another good option located in Kenmare's Central Avenue. The motel offers several amenities such as a pool, gym, and also a free breakfast. An added plus is that it's pet-friendly.
Finally, if you're more into camping or traveling through in your RV, the Kenmare campground near Highway 52 is available from May until October. Daily rates start at around $25 at the time of writing, with 30 and 50 amps hookups available for the campers. Reservations are needed for camping overnight so be sure to contact proper authorities beforehand.