North Dakota's Magical Park Feels Like Stepping Into Scandinavia With Breathtaking Buildings And Views

Located in the heart of Minot, the Scandinavian Heritage Park pays homage to the state's rich Scandinavian heritage. Immigrants from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and Finland began settling in North Dakota in the 1870s, seeking opportunities in America's northern plains. Today, around 38% of North Dakota's population claims Scandinavian ancestry, and the park, established in 1988, serves as a testament to the enduring influence of these early settlers. As Marilyn Wagner, a park tour guide, told Group Tour Magazine, "Our region is known as a home for Scandinavians who came to this region and continue to pass on their legacy to future generations today."

Visitors can explore the park at their own pace or join a guided tour to learn about the stories behind each landmark. Stroll along grassy knolls, cross scenic bridges, and marvel at incredible architecture. The Gol Stave Church Museum is a breathtaking centerpiece: A full-scale replica of a Norwegian church originally built in 1250, intricately decorated with carved dragon heads and adorned with traditional gables. Across from the church, the bright red Dala Horse offers a splash of Swedish charm, its ornate design standing out against the park's greenery.

Other highlights include the Sigdal House, a 230-year-old Norwegian home transported to and rebuilt in Minot, and a Finnish sauna, perfect for those curious about this iconic Nordic ritual. According to the Finland Promotion Board, there are around three million saunas in Finland (a country with a bit over five million people). Traditionally, you sweat in a room that's heated to about 212 degrees Fahrenheit, then jump into freezing waters immediately after. You'll also find the Danish Windmill, Stabbur (storage house), and an eternal flame honoring Norwegian skier Sondre Norheim.