Oahu's Most Pristine Snorkeling Spot Offers Caribbean-Like Waters At A Beautiful Beach Paradise
Oahu's picturesque eastern coast is strung by beautiful beaches, including Lanikai Beach, one of the only beaches in America consistently voted as a world's best. However, just seven miles away, is also one of the 10 best beaches in Hawaii, Waimanalo Beach, a stunning, under-the-radar 5.5-mile stretch that is the largest on the island. While Waimanalo is captivating at first glance, with its powder-white sandy crescent and turquoise waters in the shadow of the dramatic Koolau mountains, under the water's surface lies an incredible underwater kingdom where snorkelers can discover unique marine life. Beyond providing some of the top snorkeling in Hawaii, the reef also ensures that the waves are never too big. While there are no swells for surfing here, it is ideal for swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Back on land, Waimanalo Beach Park's volleyball and basketball courts and baseball fields are ideal for groups. And for those who want to stay overnight and immerse themselves in nature, there are also campsites just steps from the shore.
Waimanalo Beach is located on Oahu's windward coast, about a 30-minute drive from Honolulu's international airport. The beach has plenty of public parking, as well as bathroom facilities and lifeguards, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. The best time of year to visit Waimanalo is the summer months for prime beach weather, when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain.
What to see and do at Waimanalo Beach
Waimanalo's idyllic swath of nearly six miles means the beach has a pocket for everyone. Though the beach has plenty of facilities, there are no nearby places to rent water sports gear, so you must bring your own. Active travelers can venture into the water with kayaks or bodysurf, while leisure travelers can lounge in the sand or wade in the brilliant blue waters. Snorkel enthusiasts should bring snorkel masks to the beach and swim out to the offshore coral reef to spot tropical fish, turtles, and other marine life. "This beach has a long sandy stretch and is good for swimming close to shore as well as snorkeling a bit farther out if the waves are not rough," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "There are rocks so be cautious but not too bad." Head to the beach early in the morning when it is often uncrowded, and the water is typically calmer and clearer than in the afternoon.
For lunch, walk a few blocks inland to Ono Steaks and Shrimp Shack for classic Hawaiian favorites of shrimp and steak plates, sandwiches, burgers, and more. Or drive into downtown Waimanalo to the Hawaiian Island Cafe for açai bowls, smoothies, or pizza. The nearby Sea Life Park, a family-friendly aquarium, offers unique adventures, like swimming with dolphins, interacting with sea lions, and snorkeling with sharks. And for an aerial panorama of Waimanalo, hikers should trek the nearby Lanikai Pillbox Hike, which promises some of the most picture-perfect views in all of Hawaii.