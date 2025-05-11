Oahu's Most Pristine Snorkeling Spot Offers Caribbean-Like Waters At A Beautiful Beach Paradise

Oahu's picturesque eastern coast is strung by beautiful beaches, including Lanikai Beach, one of the only beaches in America consistently voted as a world's best. However, just seven miles away, is also one of the 10 best beaches in Hawaii, Waimanalo Beach, a stunning, under-the-radar 5.5-mile stretch that is the largest on the island. While Waimanalo is captivating at first glance, with its powder-white sandy crescent and turquoise waters in the shadow of the dramatic Koolau mountains, under the water's surface lies an incredible underwater kingdom where snorkelers can discover unique marine life. Beyond providing some of the top snorkeling in Hawaii, the reef also ensures that the waves are never too big. While there are no swells for surfing here, it is ideal for swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Back on land, Waimanalo Beach Park's volleyball and basketball courts and baseball fields are ideal for groups. And for those who want to stay overnight and immerse themselves in nature, there are also campsites just steps from the shore.

Waimanalo Beach is located on Oahu's windward coast, about a 30-minute drive from Honolulu's international airport. The beach has plenty of public parking, as well as bathroom facilities and lifeguards, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. The best time of year to visit Waimanalo is the summer months for prime beach weather, when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain.