Everything Flight Attendants Immediately Notice About Your Carry-On Luggage

With flight prices climbing, it's no wonder passengers are getting crafty to save a few bucks — especially when it comes to dodging those infamously never-ending baggage fees. Chronic over-packers love doing the sneaky trick of putting some of their belongings in unsuspecting duty-free bags, while others try to master the "folding in" packing hack to ensure their essentials fit in a single carry-on. But while these hacks might help you avoid coughing up fees at the check-in counter, don't assume you've outsmarted the cabin crew. Flight attendants have seen every trick in the travel book — and probably a few you haven't thought of yet. Whether it's a suspiciously full shopping bag or an overloaded or oversized carry-on, chances are they'll clock it as soon as you board the plane.

Flight attendants are pros at reading passengers. They notice various details and can quickly tell if you're a nervous flyer, had a little too much to drink, or are dragging along one too many bags. "I try to pay as much attention to bags as possible," Reginald D. Dominique, a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines, told Reader's Digest. "Does anything look a little off? Is the luggage too large to fit in an overhead compartment? I also check whether bags have been tagged to be put in cargo or have hazard labels on them." This just means that if you're trying to bend the rules, you're probably not fooling anyone. And if you somehow are, pray that the universe is on your side. Otherwise, enjoy your temporary victory before someone politely asks you to gate-check that so-called "personal item."